Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of NJ l LIVE weather radar

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey until 5 p.m.

Friday's severe storm threat. (FOX Weather)

"Right now is the danger zone, between now and about 5 p.m.," FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson said.

Is it going to rain today?

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the threat information includes:

Scattered hail up to two inch size possible.

Scattered gusts up to 70 mph possible.

Frequent lightning possible.

Today's weather NYC

Local perspective:

Friday afternoon in New York City will see a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Weather tonight NYC

Tonight will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

What's next:

If storms can maintain their strength overnight, they could impact parts of the Northeast on Saturday. Damaging wind gusts look to be the largest threat, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Saturday's severe storm threat. (FOX Weather)

In the Big Apple, Saturday will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 76.

"I think actually a lot of your Saturday will be pretty nice and warm and dry, but we just have a chance for a few showers, especially in the morning," Johnson said.

FOX Weather updates

NYC weather radar

Track delays, cancellations at NYC-area airports

