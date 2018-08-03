Tornado touches down in NJ during severe weather
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a EF-0 tornado touched down in Springfield, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.
Tornado touches down in Springfield, New Jersey
NYC OEM launches new "Know Your Zone" campaign
A new campaign launched by the New York City Office of Emergency Management aims to help residents "Know Your Zone," teaching people who live in evacuation areas what to do in case of a major storm.
New Jersey Storm Damage
Many areas of New Jersey haven't had a chance to clean up from Tuesday's storms before getting slammed again by severe weather.
Severe Weather Update May 29
Audrey Puente has an update about the severe weather passing through the tri-state area Wednesday evening.
Tornado hits Queens
After surveying storm damage in New York City, the National Weather Service confirmed that Thursday evening's storms brought a tornado to Queens. Members of the National Weather Service and New York City Emergency Management arrived in the College Point section of the borough at about 7 a.m. to examine the damage.