Likely Tropical Storm Sara path: Tracker, forecast and more l LIVE updates

Tropical Depression Nineteen remains on track to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara on Thursday as millions of people living and working in Central America brace for life-threatening and potentially catastrophic impacts, including flash flooding and mudslides.

The tropical depression was first designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen on Wednesday after the system became better organized, which allowed for the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and other local governments to issue tropical weather watches and warnings in anticipation of the system becoming a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches have been issued for portions of Honduras, while Tropical Storm Watches have been posted for portions of Nicaragua.

The alerts that have been issued for Tropical Depression Nineteen. (FOX Weather)

Some computer forecast models show the system continuing to strengthen, and could possibly become a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Sara is located more than 200 miles east of Honduras and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

This graphic shows the latest information on Tropical Storm Sara. (FOX Weather)

It's moving off to the west at about 15 mph.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Sara will continue to move to the west on Thursday, taking it across the western Caribbean Sea. After that, the system is expected to stall and meander near the coast of Honduras on Friday and through the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression Nineteen. (FOX Weather)

That stall could potentially lead to catastrophic impacts for portions of Central America.

Forecasters said that feet of rain could fall in portions of Honduras through early next week as the system remains over the area.

Rainfall totals of 10-20 inches, with locally higher amounts of 30 inches are expected over northern Honduras.

This graphic shows the rain forecast in the Caribbean between Thursday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 19. (FOX Weather)

"This rainfall will lead to widespread areas of life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides, especially along and near the Sierra La Esperanza," the NHC warned.

Other parts of Honduras, as well as Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala and western Nicaragua, could see 5-10 inches of rain with locally higher amounts of 15 inches through early next week.

"This will result in areas of flash flooding, perhaps significant, along with the potential of mudslides," the NHC continued.

Along the northern coast of Honduras, a storm surge of 1-3 feet is possible in areas of onshore winds, and the region should also expect large and destructive waves at the beach.