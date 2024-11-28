NYC Thanksgiving weather: Will rain impact the parade?

A high-impact winter storm packing heavy snow and rain has moved into the New York City area and throughout the Northeast, leading to last-minute travel troubles as millions of people across the U.S. gather with family and friends on Thanksgiving to celebrate the holiday.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories were issued throughout New York's Hudson Valley, but in the Big Apple, millions packed ponchos and umbrellas and trekked to soaking wet Manhattan to watch the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Revelers gather as rain falls before the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Here's what to know about the weather in New York today:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rain forecast

Despite the soaker, Macy's says the 98th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade must go on, rain or shine! The parade has only been canceled three times, from 1942 to 1944 during World War II — but organizers will be monitoring wind speeds throughout the festivities to make sure it's safe for the big balloons to fly.

The Thanksgiving Day storm is bringing rain to the entirety of the parade route with some pockets of heavy downpours, but wind isn't expected to be an issue.

This graphic shows the forecast for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday. (FOX Weather)

So far, the forecast calls for rain with temperatures in the upper-40s and winds around 10 mph, well within the acceptable range for letting Snoopy, Bluey and their friends soar. NYC law prohibits Macy’s from flying the full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or wind gusts are over 35 mph.

Winds of that strength may not seem like much, but controlling the balloons can become much more difficult as winds increase.

The FOX Forecast Center said rain totals on Thursday are likely to be anywhere from a half-inch to an inch but should fall over the course of 6-12 hours.









Where did snow fall in the Northeast?

Heavy snow has broken out across the interior Northeast, and the winter weather is expected to continue falling and piling up during the day and into Thursday night. This will slow travel on roads and highways to and from Thanksgiving Day gatherings.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

The FOX Forecast Center said that the highest snowfall totals are expected in the higher terrain across interior portions of the Northeast.

This includes New York's Catskills and the Adirondacks, along with the Poconos and the Green and White Mountains.





