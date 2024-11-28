2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Time, route, balloons, more

The Brief The 98th annual Macy's Day Parade began at 8:30 a.m. and ends at around noon. This year’s parade features 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups. Actor-singer Jennifer Hudson, dance music icon Kylie Minogue and Broadway and "Pose" star Billy Porter are confirmed to perform in the parade.



The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is here, and it's the largest yet.

This year’s parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups. And, of course, Santa will close out the celebration.

Revelers gather as rain falls before the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

The parade began at 8:30 a.m. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends 2.5 miles away around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

And despite the weather, the parade is happening – rain or shine! But organizers will be monitoring wind speeds throughout the festivities to make sure it's safe for the big balloons to fly. Check here for the parade weather forecast.

Tom Turkey by Macys appears during 97th Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Tom Turkey, the longest running title float in the Parade, is also the only self-propelled float. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images fo Expand

Here's everything you need to know about the parade route, this year's floats, performances and more:

JUMP TO PARADE ROUTE | STREET CLOSURES | HOW TO WATCH | BALLOONS | FLOATS | PERFORMANCES AND SPECIAL GUESTS

The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.

From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.

From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th Street.

The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street.

From 34th Street, the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.

The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

For more details, click here.

The following streets will be closed for this year's parade:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: The Muppets perform on the Sesame Street float at the 93rd Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday November 28, 2019 -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Additional Locations

86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street

9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street

Spectators toss confetti as the parade makes its way down Central Park Avenue West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

On TV

For the second year in a row, Thursday's parade starts at 8:30 a.m., in all time zones. It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. EST/PST. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Where you SHOULD watch the parade

According to Macy's, West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue will have great views for parade-goers.

Early birds can also head to the west side of Central Park between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the parade's starting point, starting at 6 a.m. for public viewing.

The Radio City Rockettes rehearse during talent and large group rehearsals for the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade at Macy's Herald Square on November 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

Where you SHOULDN'T watch the parade

The public will not be allowed to view the parade at its start on West 77th Street and Central Park West.

Further south, crowds will not be permitted to gather near the parade's turning point at Columbus Circle.

The national television broadcast will set up shop between West 38th Street and West 34th Street and will be blocked off from the public. Public viewing is also not available at the parade's end at Macy's Herald Square. This includes West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue.

Macy’s limited grandstand tickets are not for sale to the general public.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 23: The Kung Fu Panda's Po balloon heads down the parade route during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

This year, 17 giant character balloons will be making their way to Macy's.

Plus, there will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah" with The Elf on the Shelf, "Gabby’s Dollhouse," "Goku" and "Spider-Man."

Other balloons include:

Beagle Scout Snoopy

Bluey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Kung Fu Panda's Po

Marshall from PAW Patrol

Monkey D. Luffy

Opening Macy's Stars

Pikachu and Eevee

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Pumpkins

Ronald McDonald

Sinclair's Dino

Smokey Bear

Snow Crystals

SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary

Stuart the Minion

Tip Toe

Santa Claus waves from his flotat during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, November 28, 2019. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

One new float will spotlight the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another will celebrate the Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.

MOONACHIE, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 19: The Pasta Knight float by Rao’s Homemade is seen during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Studio Day 2024 on November 19, 2024 in Moonachie, New Jersey. The Rao’s Homemade Pasta Knight hath arrived. Parade specta Expand

Other new floats will debut in the Macy’s Parade, including Candy Cosmos by Haribo, Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount, Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line and Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix.

Other floats include:

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big City Cheer

Big Red Shoe Car

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

The Brick-Changer

Camp Snoopy

Colossol Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party

Gift of Freedom

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Macy's Santaland Express

Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park

Palace of Sweets

Rocking Giraffe

Rocking Horse

Rocking Flamingo

Rocking Lobster

Rocking Moose

Santa's Sleigh

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tom Turkey

Universal's Merry Moment

The Wondership

Organizers revealed Thursday that actor-singer Jennifer Hudson, dance music icon Kylie Minogue and Broadway and "Pose" star Billy Porter will all perform, an upping of the star wattage over previous years.

The trio will be in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store, while also added to the parade are "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola, the star and writer of "Oh, Mary!," the unconventional smash that’s become the toast of Broadway.

They will join a massive group of already-announced parade stars — including reality TV's Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop's T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay.

Music performers scheduled to perform include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations, Chlöe, Charli D’Amelio, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, Bishop Briggs, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia.

Broadway will be represented by performances from "Death Becomes Her," "Hell’s Kitchen" and "The Outsiders," as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and "Riverdance" dancers.