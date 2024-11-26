Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: How to watch, schedule, and route details

article

The Brief The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off in Manhattan on Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. This year’s parade will last approximately three-and-a-half hours and cover a 2.5-mile route through the heart of New York City. There are prime viewing spots and areas to avoid throughout the city.



Get ready to gobble up the action at the 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 28, starting at 8:30 a.m.

This year’s parade will last approximately three-and-a-half hours and cover a 2.5-mile route through the heart of New York City. Whether you’re bundling up to see it live or tuning in from the comfort of your couch, here’s your ultimate guide to catching all the action.

Where NOT to Watch

Certain areas are off-limits for public viewing:

West 77th Street and Central Park West, at the parade's starting point.

Columbus Circle, at the parade’s turning point.

West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue, near Macy’s Herald Square, where the national broadcast is filmed.

Additionally, grandstand tickets are not available to the general public.

Who is performing?

This year’s lineup includes a mix of stars, Broadway acts, and entertainers and, of course, Santa Claus!

Charli D’Amelio

Dan + Shay

Idina Menzel

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Coco Jones

Liza Colón-Zayas

The Temptations

T-Pain

The New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant

Expect to see 22 balloons, 33 floats, 7 balloonicles, 11 marching bands, 28 clown crews, and four performance groups.

How to watch in person

To enjoy the parade in person:

Arrive early (by 6 a.m.) to secure a good spot. See schedule here.

Stick to the public viewing areas along 6th Avenue and Central Park West.

Avoid restricted areas at the start, finish, and broadcast zones.

Best Spots to Watch

For great views, Macy’s recommends these locations:

West 59th to West 38th Streets along 6th Avenue.

The west side of Central Park, between West 75th Street and West 61st Street, near the starting point. Arrive early—around 6 a.m.—to secure a spot.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Route Map

The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side and follows this path:

Central Park West to Columbus Circle. Central Park South heading east. 6th Avenue, traveling south. Ends at Macy’s Herald Square on 7th Avenue.

Here's when the parade begins and ends and when we can expect the guest of honor - Santa Claus!

6 a.m.

Spectators are encouraged to arrive at 6 a.m., especially those viewing from Central Park West.

8:30 a.m.

The parade and the parade telecast begins. Actress Alison Brie will kick off the parade.

Just before the parade ends

The parade always concludes with a performance from the Radio City Rockettes followed by the arrival of Santa Claus.

12 p.m.

The parade telecast ends.

2 p.m.

An encore telecast airs in all timezones.