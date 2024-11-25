Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Street closures, route and best spots to watch
NEW YORK CITY - The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks of the most wonderful time of the year on Thursday, Nov. 28 – and New York City has to close down several streets along the parade route to make room for the magic.
Here's what you need to know about this year's parade, including a list of street closures, the parade route and best spots to watch.
What time does the parade start?
This year's parade will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Street closures
The following streets will be closed for this year's parade:
Formation:
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street
- Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street
- 83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
- 62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
- 59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street
- Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)
- 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
Dispersal:
- 33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue
- 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street
- Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet
Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):
- 58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- 8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street
- Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- 8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue
Additional Locations
- 86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- 62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway
- 60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West
- Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street
- 57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street
- 47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue
- 40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street
- Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street
- 9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street
- Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street
Parade route
The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side:
- The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.
- From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.
- From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th Street.
- The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street.
- From 34th Street, the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.
- The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.
For more details, click HERE.
Best spots to watch
The top viewing spot for the event is along Central Park West, near the parade's starting point. The location also helps you avoid the congestion at the parade's conclusion.
To secure a good spot, arrive early — as early as 6 a.m. Aim for a spot on the west side of Central Park West between W. 75th Street and W. 61st Street.
After the section of the parade passes, your next best viewing option is along 6th Avenue, between W. 59th Street and W. 38th Street.
No public viewing locations
- Telecast area on 6th Avenue from West 34th to West 38th Streets
- West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue
- Central Park West Between West 59th and West 60th Streets
- South side of West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue
This year’s parade will feature:
- 17 giant character balloons
- 22 floats
- 15 novelty and heritage inflatables
- 11 marching bands
- 700 clowns
- 10 performance groups.