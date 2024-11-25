Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024: Street closures, route and best spots to watch

The Brief The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m. The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Several streets throughout the west side of Manhattan will be closed for the parade.



The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks of the most wonderful time of the year on Thursday, Nov. 28 – and New York City has to close down several streets along the parade route to make room for the magic.

JUMP TO: START TIME | STREET CLOSURES | PARADE ROUTE | BEST SPOTS TO WATCH

People participate in Macys annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2023 in New York City. Thousands of people lined the streets to watch the 25 balloons and hundreds of performers march in this parade happening since 1924. (Photo by Stephanie Expand

Here's what you need to know about this year's parade, including a list of street closures, the parade route and best spots to watch.

This year's parade will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The following streets will be closed for this year's parade:

Formation:

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

59th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

33rd Street between 5th Avenue and 10th Avenue

34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

35th Street between 5th Avenue and 8th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

7th Avenue between 31st Street and 41st Street

Broadway between 45th Street and 34thStreet

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

58th Street between 9th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

40th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

32nd Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between 32nd Street and 34th Street

8th Avenue between 41st Street and 33rd Street

Broadway between 32nd Street and 34th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

8th Avenue between Columbus Circle and 58th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 5th Avenue

Additional Locations

86th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

85th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

84th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

70th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

69th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

67th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

65th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

63rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

62nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

61st Street between Columbus Avenue and Broadway

60th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 58th Street

57th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

56th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

49th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Rockefeller Plaza between 51st Street and 48th Street

47th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

41st Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

6th Avenue between 33rd Street and 32nd Street

Columbus Avenue between 86th Street and 83rd Street

Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 59th Street

9th Avenue between 59th Street and 58th Street

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 65th Street

The parade's 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan's Upper West Side:

The parade will first head south down Central Park West for 18 blocks to Columbus Circle.

From Columbus Circle, the parade turns onto Central Park South and heads east to 6th Avenue.

From Central Park South and 6th Avenue, the parade turns onto 6th Avenue and heads south to 34th Street.

The parade then marches south from 6th Avenue for 25 blocks to 34th Street.

From 34th Street, the parade turns west onto 7th Avenue.

The parade's ending point is Macy's Herald Square at 34th Street and 7th Avenue.

For more details, click HERE.

The top viewing spot for the event is along Central Park West, near the parade's starting point. The location also helps you avoid the congestion at the parade's conclusion.

To secure a good spot, arrive early — as early as 6 a.m. Aim for a spot on the west side of Central Park West between W. 75th Street and W. 61st Street.

After the section of the parade passes, your next best viewing option is along 6th Avenue, between W. 59th Street and W. 38th Street.

No public viewing locations

Telecast area on 6th Avenue from West 34th to West 38th Streets

West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

Central Park West Between West 59th and West 60th Streets

South side of West 34th Street between Broadway and 7th Avenue

This year’s parade will feature:

17 giant character balloons

22 floats

15 novelty and heritage inflatables

11 marching bands

700 clowns

10 performance groups.