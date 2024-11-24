List of floats, balloons at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Brief This year’s parade will feature 17 giant character balloons and 22 floats. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Some new floats will debut in the Macy’s Parade, including Candy Cosmos by Haribo and more.



The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is right around the corner, and it's going to be the largest yet.

This year’s parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Here's what balloons, floats, special guests and performances are heading to the parade this year:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

This year, 17 giant character balloons will be making their way to Macy's.

Plus, there will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah" with The Elf on the Shelf, "Gabby’s Dollhouse," "Goku" and "Spider-Man."

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)

Other returning balloons

Beagle Scout Snoopy

Bluey

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Kung Fu Panda's Po

Marshall from PAW Patrol

Monkey D. Luffy

Opening Macy's Stars

Pikachu and Eevee

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Pumpkins

Ronald McDonald

Sinclair's Dino

Smokey Bear

Snow Crystals

SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary

Stuart the Minion

Tip Toe

Santa Claus waves from his sleigh float at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)

This year, some new floats will debut in the Macy’s Parade, including Candy Cosmos by Haribo, Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount, Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line, Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade, Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix and Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.

Other returning floats

1-2-3 Sesame Street

Big City Cheer

Big Red Shoe Car

Big Turkey Spectacular

Birds of a Feather Stream Together

The Brick-Changer

Camp Snoopy

Colossol Wave of Wonder

Deck the Halls

Fantasy Chocolate Factory

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party

Gift of Freedom

Harvest in the Valley

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown

Macy's Santaland Express

Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park

Palace of Sweets

Rocking Giraffe

Rocking Horse

Rocking Flamingo

Rocking Lobster

Rocking Moose

Santa's Sleigh

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tom Turkey

Universal's Merry Moment

The Wondership

Organizers revealed Thursday that actor-singer Jennifer Hudson, dance music icon Kylie Minogue and Broadway and "Pose" star Billy Porter will all perform, an upping of the star wattage over previous years.

The trio will be in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store, while also added to the parade are "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola, the star and writer of "Oh, Mary!," the unconventional smash that’s become the toast of Broadway.

They will join a massive group of already-announced parade stars — including reality TV's Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop's T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay.

Music performers scheduled to perform include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations, Chlöe, Charli D’Amelio, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, Bishop Briggs, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia.

Broadway will be represented by performances from "Death Becomes Her," "Hell’s Kitchen" and "The Outsiders," as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and "Riverdance" dancers.