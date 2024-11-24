List of floats, balloons at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NEW YORK CITY - The 98th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is right around the corner, and it's going to be the largest yet.
This year’s parade will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns and 10 performance groups.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thursday, Nov. 28, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Here's what balloons, floats, special guests and performances are heading to the parade this year:
Balloons
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)
This year, 17 giant character balloons will be making their way to Macy's.
Plus, there will be six new featured character balloons, including Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah" with The Elf on the Shelf, "Gabby’s Dollhouse," "Goku" and "Spider-Man."
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade - Balloonfest Preview at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's)
Other returning balloons
- Beagle Scout Snoopy
- Bluey
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Kung Fu Panda's Po
- Marshall from PAW Patrol
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Opening Macy's Stars
- Pikachu and Eevee
- The Pillsbury Doughboy
- Pumpkins
- Ronald McDonald
- Sinclair's Dino
- Smokey Bear
- Snow Crystals
- SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary
- Stuart the Minion
- Tip Toe
Floats
Santa Claus waves from his sleigh float at the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on November 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's Inc.)
This year, some new floats will debut in the Macy’s Parade, including Candy Cosmos by Haribo, Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount, Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line, Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade, Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix and Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.
Other returning floats
- 1-2-3 Sesame Street
- Big City Cheer
- Big Red Shoe Car
- Big Turkey Spectacular
- Birds of a Feather Stream Together
- The Brick-Changer
- Camp Snoopy
- Colossol Wave of Wonder
- Deck the Halls
- Fantasy Chocolate Factory
- Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party
- Gift of Freedom
- Harvest in the Valley
- Heartwarming Holiday Countdown
- Macy's Santaland Express
- Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park
- Palace of Sweets
- Rocking Giraffe
- Rocking Horse
- Rocking Flamingo
- Rocking Lobster
- Rocking Moose
- Santa's Sleigh
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Tom Turkey
- Universal's Merry Moment
- The Wondership
Performances and special guests
Organizers revealed Thursday that actor-singer Jennifer Hudson, dance music icon Kylie Minogue and Broadway and "Pose" star Billy Porter will all perform, an upping of the star wattage over previous years.
The trio will be in front of Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store, while also added to the parade are "Wicked" star Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola, the star and writer of "Oh, Mary!," the unconventional smash that’s become the toast of Broadway.
They will join a massive group of already-announced parade stars — including reality TV's Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop's T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay.
Music performers scheduled to perform include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Kylie Cantrall, The Temptations, Chlöe, Charli D’Amelio, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Rachel Platten, Bishop Briggs, Joey McIntyre, Natti Natasha and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia.
Broadway will be represented by performances from "Death Becomes Her," "Hell’s Kitchen" and "The Outsiders," as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes and "Riverdance" dancers.