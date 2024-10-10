Hurricane Milton aftermath: See Tropicana Field damage, deaths so far

After making landfall on Wednesday evening, Hurricane Milton moved off Florida's east coast, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction.

The powerful storm produced winds up to 100 mph, devastated homes, caused widespread power outages affecting over 3 million customers, and triggered a significant outbreak of tornadoes, worsening the destruction.

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024.

Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused substantial flooding, the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center confirmed to FOX Weather that at least four people lost their lives during Wednesday's tornado outbreak spawned by Milton.

Hurricane Milton deaths

A drone image shows a flooded street due to Hurricane Milton in Siesta Key, Florida, on October 10, 2024.

According to the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center, four people were reportedly killed when several tornadoes swept through Florida's St. Lucie County on Wednesday.

‘Was Milton as bad as predicted?’

Milton's intensity ranked it as the fifth-strongest cyclone on record in the Atlantic Basin, surpassed only by Wilma (2005), Gilbert (1988), Labor Day (1935), and Rita (2005).

Conditions in Central Florida and Orlando were so severe that police and fire crews halted responses to certain calls and advised residents to shelter in place.

Milton aftermath: Fires, damage

FOX Weather Storm Specialist and Meteorologist Mike Seidel captured a home on fire in Madeira Beach, Florida, early Thursday morning.

Milton's winds were powerful enough to bring down power lines, which caused a large fire at a home in Madeira Beach.

FOX Weather Storm Specialist and Meteorologist Mike Seidel recorded footage of a house engulfed in flames.

Waves crash along St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Florida, as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall tonight on October 9, 2024.

The hurricane's intensity prompted the National Hurricane Center and local weather offices to issue warnings of a life-threatening storm surge that could surpass records from the 1920s. Unusual October weather patterns, including upper-level winds, helped widen the hurricane before landfall but also led to significant weakening.

More than 3 million power outages reported in Florida

Residents are rescued from an their second story apartment complex in Clearwater that was flooded from and overflowing creek due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida.

After racing through Central Florida overnight, Hurricane Milton emerged out over the Atlantic Ocean before sunrise Thursday, but the damage had already been done.

Due to the combination of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, more than 3 million power outages were reported across Florida by early Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us .

More than 120 Tornado Warnings were issued across Central and South Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton's powerful outer bands found an atmosphere ripe for tornadic development.

Tropicana Field damage

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on October 10, 2024. At least four people were confirmed killed as a result of two tornadoes triggered by Hurricane Milton on Expand

Videos and photos shared on social media revealed the dome of Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, severely damaged and torn open by Hurricane Milton.

Pieces of the roof could be seen flapping in the gusty winds southwest of Tampa.

According to local authorities, there were no reports of any injuries associated with the damage to the stadium.

The area experienced wind gusts clocked at more than 100 mph at surface level, with likely higher speeds in multistory structures.

Crane crashes down from construction site

A crane sits on the street after crashing down into the building housing the Tampa Bay Times offices after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A tower crane at a nearby construction site collapsed onto the buildings below.

Residents stated that the building had been under construction for years, but the equipment could not withstand Mother Nature.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the collapse, although witnesses noted a smell of gas in the air.

The former major hurricane is expected to continue to produce heavy rainfall, gusty winds and large swells.