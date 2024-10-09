Watch Live Coverage of Hurricane Milton from Tampa Bay

Hurricane Milton is hurling tornadoes and rain at the U.S. coast on its steady, potentially catastrophic march toward Florida’s west coast.

Hurricane Milton made landfall late Wednesday evening south of Tampa near Sarasota , Florida , packing damaging winds, knocking power out to more than half a million customers and triggering a significant tornado outbreak in the Sunshine State.

The cyclone roared ashore near Siesta Key in Sarasota County, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said. The storm was bringing deadly storm surge to much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including densely populated areas such as Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Hurricane Milton’s current path

The forecast cone for Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

Milton was centered about 60 miles southwest of Sarasota as of 5 p.m. ET Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, the hurricane center reported.

It was moving northeast at 17 mph and was expected to continue moving in that direction with an increase in its forward speed through Wednesday night, with landfall expected late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

It was expected to turn toward the east-northeast and east on Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Milton watches and warnings

Current Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings in effect for Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

Current Storm Surge Watches and Warnings in effect for Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

Milton storm surge forecast

This graphic shows the storm surge forecast from Hurricane Milton in Florida. (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Milton wind forecast