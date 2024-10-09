Satellite texting could be a possible lifesaver during Hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton continues to batter Florida with destructive winds and torrential rain, many residents face the likelihood of power outages and disrupted cell service.

Now, a new technology could provide a lifeline for communication: satellite texting.

Thanks to recent updates in smartphone technology, people can now send emergency messages and check in with loved ones, even when traditional networks fail.

"This technology can be a lifesaver," said Marc Saltzman.

With the new iOS 18 update, iPhone 14 users and later models can text without service. The feature, which was rolled out last month, allows users to connect directly to satellites when cell towers are down.

"If you have one of these devices, you can, in an emergency situation, point your phone up towards satellites, and you’re directed how to do it, and you can send an emergency message," Saltzman explained to FOX 5.

Android users aren’t left out either. Saltzman noted that Google Pixel 9 owners can also use a similar service. The key requirement? Having the latest operating system and a compatible phone.

The technology lets users share their location and text with emergency services simply by opening their messaging app. However, it’s important to have a clear line of sight to the satellite, which means users need to be outdoors and away from tall trees or buildings that could obstruct the signal.

For those in the storm's path or worried about loved ones, satellite texting can provide much-needed peace of mind.

Experts also recommend additional measures to stay connected during natural disasters:

Ensure your phone is waterproof or store it in a simple Ziplock bag. Invest in a backup power source, like a $20 power bank. Have the proper cables to keep your device charged.

For more information on how satellite texting works, visit Apple Support.