NJ Transit strike to end, train service to resume Monday: union

NJ Transit and the engineers' union have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, ending the three-day transit strike on Sunday evening, May 18.

FOX 5 NY's Meredith Gordman spoke with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen's (BLET) General Chairman Tom Haas, who said the negotiations were cordial.

The vote to ratify the contract will come in the following days, but trains will resume their normal schedule Monday morning.

Officials will provide an update at 7:45 p.m. – watch here in the live player above.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for further updates.