NYC comptroller Brad Lander: Meet the Democratic candidate for mayor

Democratic candidate and current New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is running to be the city's next mayor, aiming to succeed incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who's running for re-election as an Independent.

Who is Brad Lander?

The 55-year-old Missouri native is a progressive who, during his time in City Council, focused largely on police reform.

Lander, who announced his run for mayor last year, was first elected to the City Council in 2009, later serving as the deputy leader for policy. In 2021, he was elected as the 45th City Comptroller and assumed office in January 2022.

According to his campaign website, Lander is a "dad, a Brooklynite, and a lifelong public servant who has spent his career solving New Yorkers problems."

He has a wife and two children, his campaign website says.

What are his key policy stances?

Lander says he's focused on making New York City safer, solving the affordability crisis and delivering a better-run city government. His top priorities as mayor are to "get seriously mentally ill people off the streets and subways and build affordable housing. He will do that by bringing competence and integrity back to City Hall."

"New Yorkers deserve a safe city on the subways in their neighborhoods, so we're going to recruit, retain and support officers to confront violent crime and get illegal guns off the street," Lander said on Good Day New York.

According to his website, Lander's blueprint for public safety includes "reducing crime, confronting the staffing crisis at the NYPD, focusing on solving gun crimes, and keeping Jessica Tisch as NYPD commissioner."

"At the same time, if we want homeless mentally ill folks off the subways and the sidewalks, we have to connect them to housing with support services," Lander said.

