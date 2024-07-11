'I'll shoot you' - Chad Irish caught on camera threatening to kill Yazmeen Williams: Police

Authorities say Chad Irish, the man accused of killing Yazmeen Williams, was caught on camera threatening to shoot the 31-year-old woman just days before she was found dead inside a sleeping bag in Kips Bay last week.

Prosecutors allege that Irish shot Williams in the head before using his motorized wheelchair and a dolly to drag her body away.

"I didn't do it. I didn't hurt anybody." — Chad Irish

Her remains were discovered next to garbage bags at a NYCHA complex on East 27th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Irish, who has a lengthy criminal record, has maintained his innocence.

"I didn't do it," Irish said to the press as he was wheeled out of the 13th Precinct on Wednesday in Gramercy Park. "I didn't hurt anybody."

He was arrested on Monday, and as police took him into custody, angry community members confronted him, throwing punches and shouting.

Timeline of William's Death

During a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors provided a detailed timeline leading up to Williams' death:

June 26: Surveillance footage shows an argument between Irish and Williams in their apartment building hallway. Irish is heard threatening Williams, saying, "I'll shoot you."

June 30: Williams is seen on surveillance video carrying a garbage bag to the chute in the same hallway. This is the last time she is seen on video.

July 1: At around 1:30 a.m., another woman is seen arriving at the apartment with a large plastic bag and cleaning supplies, which she hands to Irish at the door.

July 5: Surveillance video allegedly captures Irish in his wheelchair, pulling a sleeping bag on a dolly.

Investigators say when they searched Irish's apartment, they found bullets of three different calibers.

Prosecutors also revealed that Irish is involved in another case where he allegedly used a gun to menace a man shortly after Williams' murder.

Authorities say Irish has six prior felony convictions, including five violent felonies and eleven misdemeanor convictions. He remains in custody.