Boyfriend arrested in NYC subway shove that severed victim's feet

A man was arrested for allegedly shoving his girlfriend in front of a moving NYC subway train, an attack that severed both of the victim's feet.

The suspect, 35-year-old Christian Valdez, was arraigned at Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of attempted murder and felony assault and held without bail, according to the New York Post.

Police said Valdez was arguing with the 29-year-old victim at the Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan on Saturday morning when he pushed her onto the tracks, trapping her underneath an oncoming southbound 3 train.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman alive but seriously injured.

She was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, where both of her feet had to be amputated.

In 2020, Valdez was convicted of attempted assault and sentenced to eight years in prison after authorities say he broke into a Bronx apartment, stabbed a woman who lived there and threatened to throw her three-year-old daughter off a fire escape.

He was paroled in January of last year.

According to the Post, the victim also suffered multiple rib fractures and a blood clot in her lungs.

The Post reported that one witness, an Iraq War veteran, said he jumped onto the tracks and used his training to keep her stable before emergency responders arrived.

"I hope she’s good," he said. "She’s really strong."