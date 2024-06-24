Manhattan DA drops charges against Columbia protesters; community outraged

People are upset that the charges against many of the Columbia University protesters have been dropped.

Protesters took their message of accountability right to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as they called for action to be taken against those individuals who damaged property at Columbia University and threatened Jewish safety in April at a rally held Monday morning.

A grassroots civil rights movement called #EndJewishHatred is outraged over what they say is the lack of enforcement against Columbia University protestors.

Many of the protesters are not affiliated with Columbia.

Video obtained by FOX 5 NY from the NYPD showed the intense moments officers raided Hamilton Hall through a window on April 30.

The NYPD mounted an unprecented operation to safely extract the protestors. In all, 46 were arrested.

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg announced last week that charges were dismissed against 31 of those arrested for what prosecutors say was a lack of evidence.

#EndJewishHatred movement says that's not acceptable.

"Hearing that 31 of 46 cases of these criminals that brazenly and lawlessly overtook Hamilton Hall that the charges were dropped, was infuriating and beyond belief. Dropped for lack of evidence? These criminals were caught red-handed. No more dropped charges. Perpetrators need to see trials and consequences." Michelle Ahdoot, strategy director for #EndJewHatred said.

Of the remaining Columbia protesters facing charges, Bragg offered to drop their charges if they pledged to not get arrested in the next 6 months, but they refused the offer and will be back in court next month.

FOX 5 NY reached out to DA Bragg's office for comment, but did not get a reply.