Person injured after Manhattan building struck by lightning: FDNY

A person was injured after a building was struck by lightning in Manhattan on Thursday, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said a building on Pine Street in the Financial District was struck around 10:01 a.m. The injured person was taken to NY-Presbyterian Hospital.

The person's condition is not clear at this time, and it was not immediately known what injuries he or she suffered.

This comes after the FAA issued ground stops on Thursday morning at Newark, JFK and LaGuardia airports after heavy rain, as well as a severe thunderstorm warning, swept the NYC area.

