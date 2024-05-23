NYC power outages: Map, how to track in NY, NJ and CT

Thousands are without power across the NYC area after severe weather and thunderstorms swept through the area on Thursday morning.

ConEd Map

New York outage map

As of 2:30 p.m., at least 4,000 customers were without power.

New Jersey outage map

As of 2:30 p.m., at least 17,000 customers were without power.

Connecticut outage map