NYC power outages: Map, how to track in NY, NJ and CT
NEW YORK CITY - Thousands are without power across the NYC area after severe weather and thunderstorms swept through the area on Thursday morning.
ConEd Map
New York outage map
- As of 2:30 p.m., at least 4,000 customers were without power.
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
New Jersey outage map
- As of 2:30 p.m., at least 17,000 customers were without power.
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
Connecticut outage map
- As of 2:30 p.m., at least 2,000 customers were without power.
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.