NYC power outages: Map, how to track in NY, NJ and CT

By
Updated  May 23, 2024 2:34pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

Heavy rain hits Tri-State area

Areas across NYC were pummeled with heavy rain on Thursday morning.

NEW YORK CITY - Thousands are without power across the NYC area after severe weather and thunderstorms swept through the area on Thursday morning.

ConEd Map

New York outage map

  • As of 2:30 p.m., at least 4,000 customers were without power.
  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

New Jersey outage map

  • As of 2:30 p.m., at least 17,000 customers were without power.
  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Connecticut outage map

  • As of 2:30 p.m., at least 2,000 customers were without power.
  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.