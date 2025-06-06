Queens 11th grader detained by ICE, separated from family: Senator
NEW YORK - A New York City public school student was detained by ICE and separated from family during a routine immigration hearing, according to a New York state senator and School Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos.
What we know:
Sen. Mike Gianaris, who represents parts of Queens in the New York State Senate, posted to X that an 11th grader from Grover Cleveland High School in Ridgewood, Queens, was detained while attending a legal hearing to seek asylum.
What we don't know:
Gianaris did not name the student nor provide further details, including where the student was being held and how long they had been detained.
What they're saying:
"Apprehending minors in courthouses and separating them from their families is unacceptable, and I join the school in calling for his release," Gianaris tweeted.
Chancellor Aviles-Ramo also responded to FOX 5 NY's request for comment, demanding that ICE release this student.
"This young person should be returning home from school today, surrounded by family — not facing detention," she said in a statement. "Our commitment to all students, including our newest New Yorkers, remains unwavering. Our policies have not changed: schools are and will continue to be safe, welcoming spaces for every child. This incident did not happen in a school, and we urge families to keep sending their children to school, where they belong."
ICE has not responded to FOX 5 NY's request for comment.
Bronx high school student remains in ICE custody
This news comes as a Bronx community is rallying for the release of Dylan Lopez Contreras, a 20-year-old Venezuelan national attending Ellis Prep. Academy.
Dylan Contreras
Like the Grover Cleveland student, Contreras was detained in May during a routine immigration court hearing. According to Chalkbeat, he "fled his home country last year and turned himself in at the U.S. border in April 2024 through a Biden-era entry program."
The city has since filed a motion for his release from Pennsylvania's Moshannon Valley Processing Center, saying he's being held without due process.
