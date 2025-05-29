Rally planned today in support of Bronx student detained by ICE

article

The Brief A New York public high school student was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on May 21. 20-year-old Dylan Contreras was arrested after attending an immigration court hearing. A rally demanding his release is planned for later today outside Tweed Courthouse.



Dylan Josue Lopez Contreras, a New York public school student from Venezuela, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on May 21.

Detained in immigration court

What we know:

The 20-year-old was arrested after attending a mandatory immigration court hearing in Lower Manhattan, nonprofit newsroom Chalkbeat reports.

Contreras is a student at Ellis Prep. Academy, a Bronx high school geared toward educating immigrant students that are 16 and older. He had previously graduated high school in Venezuela, but decided to pursue schooling at the academy to improve his English and prepare for college.

He, along with his mother and two younger siblings, fled Venezuela last year using the Biden-era entry program CBP One, a mobile device app that provided travelers with access to select U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) functions before arriving in the U.S.

President Trump ended CBP One for new entrants on the first day of his second term.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed Contreras had been arrested and placed in expedited removal proceedings.

FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt reported that Contreras' lawyers have stated he has been moved between four different states – New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Louisiana – since he was detained by ICE.

Contreras is the first known example of a current New York City public school student detained by ICE during Trump’s second administration.

Protests and rallies

About 500 New York City high school students staged a walkout on Tuesday, May 27, in response to Contreras' detainment, The New York Post reports.

Several people, including a Queens pastor, were arrested by federal agents at 26 Federal Plaza, a federal immigration courthouse, The City reported.

A rally supporting Contreras and demanding his release is planned for 5 p.m. today, May 29, outside Tweed Courthouse.

Schmidt reports that immigration advocates and city council members will be in attendance at the rally, as well as Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Chancellor of New York City Public Schools Melissa Aviles-Ramos.

Reactions from politicians and officials

What they're saying:

New York Attorney General Letitia James posted a statement regarding Contreras' detainment.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had this to say on the matter: "I want to be extremely clear. That did not happen in a school," Adams said. "We do not coordinate with ICE on civil detainers. I think that is a question for federal authorities."

New York State Assemblymember and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani specifically pointed to Adams' response to the matter in his post.

Representative Ritchie Torres also posted about the arrest.

Chancellor Aviles-Ramos issued the following statement on X: "New York City Public Schools stands firmly with our students, including our immigrant students, and our schools will always be safe spaces for them."

Trump admin's approach to immigration

Dig deeper:

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Venezuelans in the country. Temporary Protected Status prevents an individual from being detained by DHS on the basis of his or her immigration status in the United States.