Columbia University rabbi urges Jewish students to go home amid protests

Columbia University Rabbi urged Jewish students to go home due to "extreme antisemitism and anarchy".

Rabbi Elie Buechler told FOX 5 he sent a letter to students via WhatsApp stating:

"It deeply pains me to say that I would strongly recommend you return home as soon as possible and remain home until the reality in and around campus has dramatically improved."

"*It is not our job as Jews to ensure our own safety on campus.* No one should have to endure this level of hatred, let alone at school," Buechler said.

According to the New York Post, another anti-Israel protest was held Saturday night on campus. One protester held up a sign suggesting that students waving Israeli flags should be the next target of Hamas terrorists.

This comes after several students and pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets again Friday following the pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University.

On Thursday, the NYPD removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University and arrested more than 100 demonstrators, including Isra Hirsi, who is the daughter of Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Another protest is expected on Sunday.

