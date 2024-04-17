Columbia University protest: Students stage 'Gaza Solidarity Encampment' on campus

Dozens of Columbia University students supporting Palestinians staged a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" on the NYC campus Wednesday morning.

In a tweet posted on "X", Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine – an account with over 14,000 followers – said, "As of 4 AM this morning, Columbia University students have occupied the center of campus, launching our Gaza Solidarity Encampment. We demand divestment and an end to Columbia’s complicity in genocide."

SkyFOX was over the scene around 10 a.m. Organizers included two groups that Columbia previously suspended for unauthorized protests: Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

The protest comes after hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan Monday afternoon, snarling traffic.

Meanwhile, the university's president, Nemat Shafik, appeared before Congress on Wednesday and unequivocally denounced antisemitism on her campus, rebutting claims that she has allowed Columbia to become a hotbed of hatred.

"We condemn the antisemitism that is so pervasive today," Columbia President Nemat Shafik said in an opening statement. "Antisemitism has no place on our campus, and I am personally committed to doing everything I can to confront it directly."

"I have spent most of my time since becoming president on these issues." — Columbia President Nemat Shafik

Shafik was called before the committee to address questions of antisemitism and the school's response to conflicts on campus over the Israel-Hamas war. She was originally asked to testify at the House Education and Workforce Committee's hearing in December, but she declined citing scheduling conflicts.

With the advantage of hindsight, Shafik acknowledged there has been a rise in antisemitism on Columbia's campus but said it's far from pervasive, describing instead a campus split mostly over political differences. The "vast majority" of demonstrations have been peaceful, she said, and officials have worked to unite students.

"We brought in extra security expertise and had regular contact with NYPD and the FBI," she said. "I have spent most of my time since becoming president on these issues, holding over 200 meetings with groups of students, faculty, alumni, donors, parents, some of whom are here, and 20 meetings with other university presidents to learn from each other."

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.