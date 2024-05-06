2024 Met Gala in NYC: Time, theme, how to watch, street closures

Dozens of the biggest names in entertainment, politics and fashion will descend upon NYC's Upper East Side for the 2024 Met Gala.

Celebs will sip cocktails, have dinner and sample the new exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

But New Yorkers mostly care about the red carpet fashion – and in some cases, how street closures and protests could interrupt their daily routine.

Here's everything you need to know about the start time, livestreams, street closures, possible protests, 2024 theme and more:

Guests will start to fill the red carpet beginning at 5:30 p.m., usually with the evening's hosts. It's expected to end around 8 p.m.

Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Vogue has the exclusive livestream, which starts at 6 p.m. Eastern at Vogue.com. The feed will also be available on Vogue's digital platforms, including TikTok and YouTube.

Tons of other media will be on site, too. Catch the action on E!, also starting at 6 p.m., with livestreams on X, TikTok, Instagram and Peacock.

Jeremy Pope attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

The Associated Press will be live outside the Mark Hotel, where many celebs get ready before heading to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for their walk up the grand staircase. That livestream will begin at 4:45 p.m. Eastern and will be available on YouTube and APNews.com.

Only the event's stacked red carpet is watchable — the gala's cocktail hour and dinner are notoriously private events.

Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Expect street closures on 5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street and on 86th Street between Central Park West and 5th Avenue, according to the city.

Pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather Monday evening at Manhattan's Hunter College, just a mile away from the star-studded 2024 Met Gala.

It is unclear if the protesters will move north to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the A-list palooza, but NYC Gaza demonstrators have not shied away from disrupting high-profile events,

Members of the Conde Nast union are also threatening to create a scene at the 2024 Met Gala amid contract negotiations.

The union had, however, reached a tentative deal with the media company Monday, the union tweeted.

There's a dress code each year tied to the museum's spring exhibition. Some guests, not all, step up at the request of Anna Wintour. This year's theme is "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. It's a squishy fashion ask considering how specific last year's theme was: all things Karl Lagerfeld. Florals, and more florals, are expected this time around. Vintage will likely be big, too.

Who's hosting this year?

Reggaeton titan Bad Bunny, multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez, red carpet stalwart/actress Zendaya and action-movie star Chris Hemsworth will host.

And, of course, Wintour herself.

Met Gala looks

The Associated Press contributed to this report.