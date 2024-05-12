Police fatally shoot gun-wielding man in Brooklyn

article

Police fatally shot a man they claim was armed with a gun in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

Two New York Police Department officers and a sergeant were patrolling the East Flatbush neighborhood in Brooklyn shortly after 1 a.m. when they spotted a man pointing a gun at another man, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said at a news briefing.

The man fled after officers ordered him to drop his weapon. An officer shot the man with a Taser, but he got back up with the weapon after being momentarily stunned. The officers again warned the man to drop the gun before shooting, Maddrey said.

The man, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Maddrey said another man later showed up to a local hospital saying he suffered a graze near the shooting site. Authorities were trying to determine whether that person was injured in the same shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.