'Portal' connecting NYC to Dublin launches in Manhattan

The "Portal" sculpture is making its way to NYC’s Flatiron neighborhood, where it will create a real-time, live stream between the city and Dublin, Ireland.

"We are honored to host the Portal’s North American debut on the Flatiron Public Plazas, at one of New York City’s most dynamic intersections," James Mettham, President of the Flatiron NoMad Partnership said in a press release. "This real-time connection between two iconic public spaces in global cities on either side of the Atlantic will bring people together, both physically and digitally, becoming a captivating attraction for New Yorkers and visitors alike."

Where will the "Portal" be located in NYC and Dublin?

In New York City, the "Portal" will be located at the Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street.

In Dublin, the "Portal" will be facing the capital’s main street, O’Connell Street.

What is the "Portal"?

A press release by Flatiron Nomad, defined the "Portal" as a place where viewers are invited to "transcend geographical boundaries and embrace the beauty of global interconnectedness".

The "Portal" was created by Lithuanian artist and entrepreneur Benediktas Gylys and the very first "portal" opened in May 2021.

The first two "Portal" installments link the cities of Lithuania with Poland, and Ireland now with NYC.

The "Portal" will be on display starting today until fall 2024.