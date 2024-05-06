New York school makes 'New Ivy League' colleges list
NEW YORK - A university in New York made Forbes' list of "New Ivies," a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.
Forbes reported earlier this week that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses," thanks to complaints over admissions policies, grade inflation, and university officials' responses to on-campus protests.
After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.
Binghamton University made the list of the 10 "Public Ivies" that "attract high-achievers and turn out hard-working, highly-regarded employees."
Here's the complete list:
Public Ivies
- Binghamton University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- University of Florida
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of Maryland - College Park
- University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
- University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
- University of Texas - Austin
- University of Virginia
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
Private Ivies
- Boston College
- Carnegie Mellon University
- Emory University
- Georgetown University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Northwestern University
- Rice University
- University of Notre Dame
- University of Southern California
- Vanderbilt University
