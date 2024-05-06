New York school makes 'New Ivy League' colleges list

A university in New York made Forbes' list of "New Ivies," a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

Forbes reported earlier this week that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses," thanks to complaints over admissions policies, grade inflation, and university officials' responses to on-campus protests.

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

Binghamton University made the list of the 10 "Public Ivies" that "attract high-achievers and turn out hard-working, highly-regarded employees."

LOWELL, MA - FEBRUARY 04: Binghamton University Bearcats guard Timmy Rose (4) drives past UMass Lowell Riverhawks guard/forward Logan Primerano (23) during the second half of the game between the Binghamton University Bearcats and the UMass Lowell Ri Expand

Here's the complete list:

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

Rice University

University of Notre Dame

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University

