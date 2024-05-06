Expand / Collapse search

New York school makes 'New Ivy League' colleges list

By
Published  May 6, 2024 7:39am EDT
New York
FOX 5 NY

Columbia and CCNY protesters arraigned

Some of the protesters arrested Tuesday night faced a judge on Thursday. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis was in the courtroom as this was taking place.

NEW YORK - A university in New York made Forbes' list of "New Ivies," a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

JUMP TO: PUBLIC IVIES l PRIVATE IVIES

Forbes reported earlier this week that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses," thanks to complaints over admissions policies, grade inflation, and university officials' responses to on-campus protests.

Forbes rolls out list of 'New Ivies,' saying traditional Ivy League 'losing its standing.'

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

Binghamton University made the list of the 10 "Public Ivies" that "attract high-achievers and turn out hard-working, highly-regarded employees." 

Here's the complete list:

Public Ivies

  • Binghamton University
  • Georgia Institute of Technology
  • University of Florida
  • University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
  • University of Maryland - College Park
  • University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
  • University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
  • University of Texas - Austin
  • University of Virginia
  • University of Wisconsin - Madison

Columbia University protesters rally after arrests

Hundreds of protesters from Columbia University and CCNY gathered in Harlem as they stated that they are undeterred in their demands that the school cut financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the war in Gaza.

Private Ivies

  • Boston College
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Emory University
  • Georgetown University
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Northwestern University
  • Rice University
  • University of Notre Dame
  • University of Southern California
  • Vanderbilt University

FOX 4 Austin and FOX 32 Chicago helped contributed to this report.