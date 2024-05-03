NYPD dismantle pro-Palestinian encampments at NYU, The New School

Members of the NYPD arrived on Friday morning at NYU, as well as The New School in Greenwich Village, to disperse the pro-Palestinian encampments on the campuses, at the request of the NYC universities.

In a post this morning on X, NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry said: "#HAPPENINGNOW: @NYU has requested our assistance to disperse the illegal encampment on their property. As per their request, we are on site and our officers will be assisting with the unparalleled professionalism embodied by our police officers."

Demonstrators and police were at a standoff after officers vacated the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. Some packed up their things and left peacefully, while others remained.

Hundreds have been showing their support for protesters, who set up a solidarity encampment on the New York University campus last week.

Over the weekend, NYU officials gave student protesters an ultimatum: take down tent city or face "conduct charges."

Meanwhile, in another post this morning on X, NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry said: "#HAPPENINGNOW: @TheNewSchool has requested our assistance to disperse the illegal encampments inside their university center building and residence hall. As per their request, we are on site and our officers will be assisting with unparalleled professionalism."

Students there occupied two buildings inside, according to a letter written by school officials to the NYPD. Chief of Patrol John Chell says there were 56 arrests between the two schools this morning.

On Wednesday, the NYPD cleared an encampment on Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus, making 15 arrests.

Protesters had set up tents inside the Leon Loewenstein Center to show solidarity with students at Columbia University and the City College of New York.

Fordham President Tania Tetlow sent out a letter to the college community, saying: "We draw the line at intrusions into a classroom building, especially by people who are not members of our community."

Tetlow's letter said the decision to involve the NYPD was to protect the campus and that "Fordham students have a right to feel safe and to finish their exams. Period."