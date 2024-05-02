LIVE: Protest updates at Fordham, NYU and Stony Brook

The NYPD made more arrests on Wednesday following pro-Palestinian demonstrations across NYC, including at the Lincoln Center campus of Fordham University, where police cleared an encampment.

Demonstrations were also heeded at NYU, as hundreds went to show their support for protesters who set up a solidarity encampment there last week. On Long Island, demonstrations were seen at Stony Brook University.

TOP HEADLINES

Featured article

(May 2: 8 a.m.) - The NYPD cleared an encampment on Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus on Wednesday, making 15 arrests.

Protesters had set up tents inside the Leon Loewenstein Center to show solidarity with students at Columbia University and the City College of New York.

Fordham President Tania Tetlow sent out a letter to the college community, saying: "We draw the line at intrusions into a classroom building, especially by people who are not members of our community."

Tetlow's letter said the decision to involve the NYPD was to protect the campus and that "Fordham students have a right to feel safe and to finish their exams. Period."

(May 2: 8 a.m.) - Students at New York University have refused to take down the tents, even though the school has threatened disciplinary action.

Over the weekend, NYU officials gave student protesters an ultimatum: take down tent city or face "conduct charges." However, the encampment is still standing. So far, the school has not given the NYPD authorization to take it down or make arrests.

Across the street, counter-protesters were seen chanting and waving Israeli flags.

(May 2: 8 a.m.) - Demonstrations were also seen at Long Island’s Stony Brook University. In a statement, Stony Brook University officials said:

"This morning at approximately 12:15 am, 29 people were arrested including students, faculty members and others from outside our campus community for violating various legal statutes and university policies. What began as a peaceful demonstration escalated to include intimidation and harassment of other students and the erection of tents in violation of the University’s clearly stated policy. University administrators made every effort to avert this outcome."

"Taking every opportunity to de-escalate growing tensions, at 7pm Wednesday, administrators offered to schedule a meeting with President McInnis and Justin Fincher, Executive Director of the Stony Brook Foundation, to discuss their demands in exchange for demonstrators departing the Staller steps by 11pm. The students rejected the offer."

"Protests and demonstrations cannot be allowed to disrupt the academic environment, create safety issues, or violate long-standing university guidelines regarding time, place and manner. When necessary we will take appropriate action to enforce these rules to ensure that all campus voices can be heard, not just the loudest or the most disruptive. Occupying a public space like the Staller steps that other members of the community have reserved and unfairly denying them the very thing they demand for themselves, the right to be heard, is unacceptable."