NYPD arrest 300 at Columbia, NYC protests: LIVE UPDATES

NYPD officers stormed Hamilton Hall on Tuesday night at Columbia University in NYC, entering through a window. The pro-Palestinian protesters had seized the administration building over 20 hours earlier. Nearly 300 people were arrested between Columbia and CCNY, police said.

According to a statement released by a Columbia spokesperson, officers entered the campus after the university requested help.

"After the University learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice," the school said. "The decision to reach out to the NYPD was in response to the actions of the protesters, not the cause they are championing. We have made it clear that the life of campus cannot be endlessly interrupted by protesters who violate the rules and the law."

NYPD spokesman Carlos Nieves said he had no immediate reports of any injuries following the melee.

The NYPD said officers wouldn't enter the grounds without the college administration’s request or an imminent emergency. Now, law enforcement will be there through May 17 – the end of the university's commencement events.

In a letter to senior NYPD officials, Columbia President Minouche Shafik said the administration was making the request that police remove protesters from the occupied building and a nearby tent encampment "with the utmost regret."

‘Not affiliated with the university’

Shafik also leaned into the idea – first put forward by NYC Mayor Eric Adams earlier in the day – that the group that occupied the building was "led by individuals who are not affiliated with the university."

Neither provided specific evidence to back up that contention, which was disputed by protest organizers and participants.

Timeline: How did we get here?

Protesters first set up a tent encampment almost two weeks ago. The school sent in police to clear the tents the following day, arresting more than 100 people, only for the students to return.

Negotiations between the protesters and the college came to a standstill in recent days, and the school set a deadline for the activists to abandon the tent encampment Monday afternoon or be suspended.

Instead, protesters defied the ultimatum and took over Hamilton Hall early Tuesday, carrying in furniture and metal barricades.

JAKE OFFENHARTZ, JOSEPH B. FREDERICK and STEFANIE DAZIO, with the Associated Press, helped contribute to this report.