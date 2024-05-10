Northern lights forecast: Solar storm could make aurora visible in NYC

Aurora viewers will want to keep their eyes on the sky this weekend – a strong solar storm may make the northern lights visible in NYC this weekend!

But those same solar flares that could bring skygazers a glimpse of the aurora borealis could also potentially disrupt communications this weekend.

G4 solar storm watch

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch beginning Friday and lasting all weekend. The watch was the first of its kind issued in nearly 20 years.

According to NOAA, a large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday.

At least five of those flares were associated with CMEs, or coronal mass ejections, which are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. The CMEs that were spotted appear to be directed toward earth and could trigger geomagnetic storms.

"Geomagnetic storms can impact infrastructure in near-Earth orbit and on Earth’s surface, potentially disrupting communications, the electric power grid, navigation, radio and satellite operations," NOAA officials said on their website. "Space Weather Prediction Center has notified the operators of these systems so they can take protective action."

The rare flares seem to be associated with a sunspot that’s 16 times the diameter of Earth. In 2003, an extreme geomagnetic storm knocked out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

"Geomagnetic storms can also trigger spectacular displays of aurora on Earth," officials continued. "A severe geomagnetic storm includes the potential for aurora to be seen as far south as Alabama and Northern California."

Currently, NOAA’s aurora forecast for Friday night places the southern extent of where the northern lights might be seen in our region just north of the Maryland / Pennsylvania line.

The FOX Forecast Center said the skies look clear for most of the northern U.S. with less than 10% cloud cover expected from the Midwest to the Northwest. However, clouds will be around in the Northeast. According to the National Weather Service, the skies will be cloudy tonight.

To see NOAA’s aurora forecast, click HERE.

According to The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, the best viewing times are usually within an hour or two of midnight, between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Effects on power grid, communications

An extreme geomagnetic storm in 2003 took out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

This weekend, NOAA says a swath of the planet could see a blackout of high frequency radio communications for hours. The geomagnetic storm could also cause widespread voltage irregularities in power systems which trigger false alarms on security devices, cause drag on low earth orbit satellites preventing them from orienting and cause range errors and a loss-of-lock for GPS systems.

