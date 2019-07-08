Mom who lost 3 kids in drunk driving crash shares lunchbox photo to raise awareness
A grieving mother who lost her three children in a drunk driving incident is raising awareness with a heartbreaking photo on Facebook.
‘Forget Atlantis’: A lost continent has been discovered under Europe
The Mediterranean region is one of the most geographically complex on Earth, and geologists from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands, discovered the region has been hiding a big secret — a lost continent the size of Greenland that disappeared under Southern Europe long ago and has never before been mapped.
Google wins case over EU's 'right to be forgotten' rules
Handing Google a major victory, the European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday that the EU's "right to be forgotten" rules that allow people to control what comes up when their name is searched online do not apply outside the 28-nation bloc.
Teacher carries 10-year-old girl with Spina bifida so she wouldn't miss out on a class field trip
A girl with spina bifida was able to go on a field trip with her classmates thanks to one kind teacher.
Disneyland Paris visitor goes missing after taking LSD
A Swiss tourist was reported missing to park authorities by his girlfriend Friday night.
‘How dare you': Greta Thunberg lambastes UN world leaders, demands bold action on climate change
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist, delivered a powerful speech to the United Nations General Assembly Monday, warning world leaders to take climate change seriously or the population will suffer.
Prince Harry will open a hospital in Africa named after late mom Princess Diana
Prince Harry is determined to keep the legacy of his late mother alive.
Girl, 2, kills mom in freak accident
A mother in Belarus was reportedly killed on her 21st birthday by her two-year-old daughter in a freak accident.
Counterfeit alcohol, sometimes containing jet fuel, is a growing concern for tourists
The FBI and Dominican authorities are investigating recent tourist deaths, and one theory is that alcohol was the cause of these deaths. The FBI has reportedly taken samples of alcohol for testing, and the hotels where some tourists died have removed alcohol from the minibars in the hotel rooms. But the concerns are growing.