‘Forget Atlantis’: A lost continent has been discovered under Europe

The Mediterranean region is one of the most geographically complex on Earth, and geologists from the University of Utrecht, Netherlands, discovered the region has been hiding a big secret — a lost continent the size of Greenland that disappeared under Southern Europe long ago and has never before been mapped.

Google wins case over EU's 'right to be forgotten' rules

Handing Google a major victory, the European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday that the EU's "right to be forgotten" rules that allow people to control what comes up when their name is searched online do not apply outside the 28-nation bloc.

Counterfeit alcohol, sometimes containing jet fuel, is a growing concern for tourists

The FBI and Dominican authorities are investigating recent tourist deaths, and one theory is that alcohol was the cause of these deaths.  The FBI has reportedly taken samples of alcohol for testing, and the hotels where some tourists died have removed alcohol from the minibars in the hotel rooms. But the concerns are growing.