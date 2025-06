FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Match schedule & NY, NJ ticket info for MetLife Stadium

The Brief The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 begins this weekend. Thirty-two of the biggest clubs from all around the world will face off in the revamped tournament. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host several matches, including the final.



The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which will be hosted by the United States, begins this weekend.

Thirty-two of the biggest clubs from all around the world will face off in the revamped tournament.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy is on display at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 08, 2025. (Photo by Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu via Getty Images)

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host several matches, including the final.

Matches will be spread out at venues across the United States.

Group Stage

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly FC v Inter Miami CF - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 20:00

Sunday, June 15

Group C: FC Bayern München v Auckland City FC - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 12 p.m

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain v Atlético de Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 12 p.m.

Group A: SE Palmeiras v FC Porto - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Group B: Botafogo v Seattle Sounders FC - Lumen Field, Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 16

Group D: Chelsea FC v LAFC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Group C: CA Boca Juniors v SL Benfica - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 6 p.m.

Group D: CR Flamengo v Espérance - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense FC v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Group E: CA River Plate v Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle, 12 p.m.

Group F: Ulsan HD v Mamelodi Sundowns FC - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, 6 p.m.

Group E: CF Monterrey v FC Internazionale Milano - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City v Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Group H: Real Madrid C. F. v Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 3 p.m.

Group H: CF Pachuca v FC Salzburg - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Group G: Al Ain FC v Juventus FC - Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 19

Group A: SE Palmeiras v Al Ahly FC - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Group A: Inter Miami CF v FC Porto - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Group B: Seattle Sounders FC v Atlético de Madrid - Lumen Field, Seattle, 3 p.m.

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain v Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 20

Group C: SL Benfica v Auckland City FC - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, 12 p.m.

Group D: CR Flamengo v Chelsea FC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Group D: LAFC v Espérance - GEODIS Park, Nashville, 5 p.m.

Group C: FC Bayern München v CA Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns FC v Borussia Dortmund - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Group E: FC Internazionale Milano v Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle, 12 p.m.

Group F: Fluminense FC v Ulsan HD - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Group E: CA River Plate v CF Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus FC v Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Group H: Real Madrid C. F. v CF Pachuca - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Group H: FC Salzburg v Al Hilal - Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

Group G: Manchester City v Al Ain FC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 23

Group B: Seattle Sounders FC v Paris Saint-Germain - Lumen Field, Seattle, 12 p.m.

Group B: Atlético de Madrid v Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 12 p.m.

Group A: Inter Miami CF v SE Palmeiras - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 9 p.m.

Group A: FC Porto v Al Ahly FC - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Auckland City FC v CA Boca Juniors - GEODIS Park, Nashville, 2 p.m.

Group C: SL Benfica v FC Bayern München - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Group D: LAFC v CR Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 9 p.m.

Group D: Espérance v Chelsea FC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 25

Group F: Borussia Dortmund v Ulsan HD - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns FC v Fluminense FC - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 3 p.m.

Group E: FC Internazionale Milano v CA River Plate - Lumen Field, Seattle, 6 p.m.

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds v CF Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Juventus FC v Manchester City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 3 p.m.

Group G: Wydad AC v Al Ain FC - Audi Field, Washington, D.C., 3 p.m.

Group H: Al Hilal v CF Pachuca - GEODIS Park, Nashville, 8 p.m.

Group H: FC Salzburg v Real Madrid C. F. - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 9 p.m.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

Match 49: Group A winners v Group B runners-up - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Match 50: Group C winners v Group D runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

Match 51: Group B winners v Group A runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Match 52: Group D winners v Group C runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 4 p.m.

Monday, June 30

Match 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Match 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1

Match 55: Group H winners v Group G runners-up - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, 3 p.m.

Match 56: Group F winners v Group E runners-up - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 9 p.m.

Quarter-final

Friday, July 4

Match 57: Winner match 53 v Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando, 3 p.m.

Match 58: Winner match 49 v Winner match 50 - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Match 59: Winner match 51 v Winner match 52 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Match 60: Winner match 55 v Winner match 56 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 4 p.m.

Semi-final

Tuesday, July 8

Match 61: Winner match 57 v Winner match 58 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9

Match 62: Winner match 59 v Winner match 60 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Final

Sunday, July 13

Match 63: Winner match 61 v Winner match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey, 3 p.m.

