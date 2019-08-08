Evander Holyfield heads back into the ring in 2020
Evander Holyfield, four-time boxing world heavyweight champion, is headed back into the ring. Thirty years after winning his first title, Holyfied, 52, is taking part in a series of fights overseas.
Four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will be taking part in a series of exhibition matches next year to benefit tsunami relief efforts in Japan.
Mets to retire pitcher Jerry Koosman's number next season
Jerry Koosman will become the third New York Mets player to have his number retired by the team.
The Irish sport of Hurling ready to make landfall in NYC
Hurling is one of Ireland’s native Gaelic games, and is over 4,000 years old. But now, the game is crossing the Atlantic to New York City for the first-ever “New York Hurling Classic” this November.
Jacquez Welch's legacy to live on through donated organs
Just one week ago, Marcia Nelson was celebrating her son’s first college scholarship offer.
New England Patriots release wide receiver Antonio Brown after another accusation
The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.
Jets' Siemian out for year with ankle injury
The Jets' quarterback woes just got a bit worse. Trevor Siemian will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and third-stringer Luke Falk will start for New York at New England on Sunday - and beyond until Sam Darnold returns from illness.
Mariano Rivera awarded Medal of Freedom
Meet Fordham soccer coach Carlo Acquista
Soccer. Italian food. Queens, New York. These three elements bond the Acquista Family.
Former Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dies at 38
Chris Duncan, the former outfielder who helped the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2006 World Series, died Friday. He was 38.
Homers surge 58% at Triple-A with switch to big league ball
Home runs surged 58% at Triple-A this season following the switch to major league baseballs.
Spanning decades, Tar Heels program a major pipeline for World Cup
Not all universities are created equal.
Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have $60,000
Having trouble getting tickets for next year's Tokyo Olympics? That's no problem if you have $60,000 to spare.
US fencer punished for kneeling on podium at Pan Am Games, other athletes warned
Two U.S. athletes were given a year of probation by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) for staging protests while on the podium at the Pan American Games earlier this month, letters sent Tuesday revealed.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. breaks silence following plane crash
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has broken his silence after he and his family were involved in a plane crash last week in Tennessee.
15-year-old Coco Gauff gets US Open wild-card entry
Coco Gauff will get a chance to try for an encore: The 15-year-old from Florida received a wild-card entry Tuesday for the U.S. Open's main draw.
American gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Two Americans used their medal-winning moments at the Pan American Games to draw attention to social issues back home that they feel are spiraling out of control.
UEFA bans player for 10 matches for racism in Europa League
UEFA has taken the rare move of banning a player for 10 matches for racism.
White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020
The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.