Evander Holyfield heads back into the ring in 2020

Evander Holyfield heads back into the ring in 2020

Evander Holyfield, four-time boxing world heavyweight champion, is headed back into the ring.  Thirty years after winning his first title, Holyfied, 52, is taking part in a series of fights overseas.

Jets' Siemian out for year with ankle injury

Jets' Siemian out for year with ankle injury

The Jets' quarterback woes just got a bit worse.  Trevor Siemian will be sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and third-stringer Luke Falk will start for New York at New England on Sunday - and beyond until Sam Darnold returns from illness.