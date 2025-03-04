Mayor Adams to testify on sanctuary city status, response to migrant crisis

The Brief New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to testify before Congress on Wednesday on the city's response to President Donald Trump's immigration plan. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the investigation into sanctuary jurisdictions and the effectiveness of federal immigration enforcement amid Trump’s crackdown on cities like New York. Letters were sent to the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City, as all four cities have been identified as sanctuary jurisdictions.



House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the investigation into sanctuary jurisdictions and the effectiveness of federal immigration enforcement amid Trump’s crackdown on cities like New York.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: New York City Mayor Eric Adams packs up to leave after testifying during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on June 8, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

"Sanctuary jurisdictions and their misguided and obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities, making Americans less safe," Chairman Comer wrote in the letter.

According to the city's Immigrant Affairs office, New York City is a "sanctuary city" with laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. However, these laws do not prevent deportations from occurring in the city.

Letters were sent to the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City, as all four cities have been identified as sanctuary jurisdictions. He says these are "sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."

Adams has confirmed to FOX 5 NY he will testify in Washington, D.C. on sanctuary cities.

It remains unclear what specific questions Adams will face during the hearing or whether he will show, but it comes amid a federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the city.

House Democrats request notes from DOJ notes on Adams

Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, senior Democrats, said in a letter obtained by POLITICO that they would launch an investigation into the Justice Department’s move to dismiss corruption charges against embattled Adams.

They are essentially asking the DOJ to turn over the notes from the Jan. 31 meeting between Adams’ team and the Justice Department, along with early communication between the Trump White House and Justice officials about the Adams investigation.

It's unclear what exactly could come next as they lack the power to issue subpoenas or compel testimony as members of the minority party.

DOJ sues New York over immigration policy

Last week, Bondi announced that the Department of Justice filed charges against the state of New York and Governor Kathy Hochul for allegedly failing to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants.

Bondi cited New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Diver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license, as one of the reasons for the lawsuit.

The law also prevents certain federal agencies from accessing New York State's driver's license information.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops — it stops today," Bondi said at a press conference.

New York Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner Mark Schroeder is also named in the lawsuit.

Bondi said the move should be a warning to other states that sanctuary city laws will not be tolerated under the Trump administration.