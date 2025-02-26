Adams defends 'Negroes' comment, says it was targeted at those calling for him to resign

The Brief During a Black History Month event, Adams highlighted his administration's achievements, adding that "all these Negroes who were asking me to step down, God, forgive them." Mayor Eric Adams defends his use of the term "Negroes," clarifying it was directed at those calling for his resignation, not the entire Black community. In an interview, Adams asserts his request for support is for all New Yorkers, not just Black people, and rejects the idea that his actions warrant resignation.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams is standing by his recent comments made at a Black History Month event at Gracie Mansion, despite backlash surrounding his use of the term "Negroes."

In an interview with Good Day New York, Adams was asked by Curt Menefee if his remarks implied that Black people were obligated to support him as mayor.

Adams firmly responded, "No, not at all. I'm asking for all New Yorkers to support me."

When questioned about his use of the term, Adams defended his choice, suggesting that he was specifically addressing those who had called for his resignation.

Pressed further about who he was specifically addressing, Adams clarified that he was referring to those who have called for him to step down. "I’ve been clear for that. Well, who has stepped down? Who has asked me to step down?" he said.

"Are you stupid? I'm running my race right now." — New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Menefee then asked, "Are you implying that if you're Black, you have to support you?" Adams quickly responded, "Not at all."

The mayor continued to explain, "I thought I was very clear. In my definition of what I said, all New Yorkers, we got 8.3 million New Yorkers. 8.3 million people didn’t call for me to step down. I get just the opposite when I’m in the streets," highlighting his broad support among the city’s diverse population.

'So anybody whose Black who calls for you to step down, they need help from God?'

Menefee then asked, "So anybody whose Black who calls for you to step down, they need help from God?" Adams immediately clarified, saying, "I didn’t say they needed help from God, but that 'we' should pray for them."

Addressing the growing calls for his resignation, Adams questioned the motives behind those pushing for his removal. "Isn’t our democracy based on who the people of the city elect?" he said. "Why are we trying to disrupt that and take away the power from the people who elected me as mayor?"

The mayor also rejected the idea that he had done anything to warrant his removal, stating, "What have I done that warrants usurping that power? I have not been convicted of a crime."

What did Adams say in the speech?

At the reception honoring Black History Month Adams talked about his administration's achievements and his commitment to empowering the Black community.

"We have opened this place to all," he said, adding that his administration has allowed everyone to feel empowered in the city.

Adams also paid tribute to historical Black leaders like Nat Turner, Marcus Garvey, Rosa Parks, and Barack Obama, drawing comparisons to emphasize the importance of each generation’s contributions. "Each leg of the race is to allow the next race to go through and continue to relay in the proper way," he said.

'Are you stupid? I'm running my race right now'

In what Adams described as a "biblical moment," he addressed critics calling for his resignation. "All these Negroes who were asking me to step down, God, forgive them," he said, adding, "Are you stupid? I'm running my race right now."

The mayor proudly highlighted his administration's record, emphasizing his achievements. "This race has built more housing in year one and year two than in the history of the city."