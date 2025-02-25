Andrew Cuomo leads latest NYC mayoral poll as speculation mounts

The Brief A new poll shows Andrew Cuomo leading the NYC mayoral race with 38% support, far ahead of other candidates. Mayor Eric Adams has dropped to third place in recent polling, behind Cuomo and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani Speculation is growing that Cuomo will officially enter the race soon, as he gains endorsements.



A new poll shows former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with a double-digit lead in the NYC mayoral race, significantly ahead of his competitors.

While Cuomo has not officially entered the race, sources suggest his campaign may launch soon. Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams has dropped to third place, and progressive candidates like Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani are gaining momentum.

Cuomo leads, Adams falls to third

What we know:

A recently released poll from the Honan Strategy Group shows Cuomo leading the NYC mayoral race with 38% of the vote.

Democratic Socialist Assembly member Zohran Mamdani is in second place with 12%, while incumbent Mayor Eric Adams stands in third was just 10%.

Cuomo, who has not yet officially announced his candidacy, is reportedly preparing to enter the race and has already secured endorsements from labor unions and politicians.

What they're saying:

"Right now, the mayor’s race is between Andrew Cuomo and whoever can eventually emerge to compete against Andrew Cuomo," said Democratic strategist Trip Yang.

Congressman Ritchie Torres, who previously called for Cuomo’s resignation in 2021, has now endorsed him, citing a need for "strong, steady, and stable leadership."

"You never know what you’ve had until you’ve lost it," Torres said. "We are so poorly governed by Mayor Eric Adams and by Governor Kathy Hochul that we need a battle-tested, experienced executive like Andrew Cuomo."

Mamdani sees surge in support thanks to social media

The other side:

Cuomo’s potential comeback has stirred controversy, as he previously resigned in 2021 following an investigation into his handling of nursing home deaths and multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

However, despite his past scandals, Cuomo has maintained a strong lead in almost every public poll released in the past few months.

While Cuomo is by far the frontrunner, Mamdani has seen a surge in support recently, and has built a large social media following and garnered attention with viral videos, including one that gained over a million views on X.

"A lot of the Bernie Sanders activist left youth voters are very engaged, enthusiastic by Zohran's candidacy," Yang said.

What's next:

Candidates must gather enough ballot signatures and fundraising support to qualify for the June primary. Those who fail to meet these requirements will likely drop out by April, providing a clearer picture of the final candidates.