Mayor Adams to testify on NYC's handling of Trump's immigration plans | How to watch

"Tomorrow, I will testify before the United States Congress on how, under our administration’s leadership, New York City can continue reducing crime—even as a 'sanctuary city'—and how big-city mayors can restore common sense to governance," Adams wrote in a New York Post op-ed Tuesday.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the investigation into sanctuary jurisdictions and the effectiveness of federal immigration enforcement amid Trump’s crackdown on cities like New York.

"We can be a sanctuary for immigrants but still fight crime." — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

"Sanctuary jurisdictions and their misguided and obstructionist policies hinder the ability of federal law enforcement officers to effectuate safe arrests and remove dangerous criminals from American communities, making Americans less safe," Chairman Comer wrote in the letter.

Being a "sanctuary city" also does not give New York City the authority to violate federal immigration laws. To the contrary, New York City will always comply with city, state, and federal laws, as it does now. — NYC Mayor Eric Adams

"It starts with standing firm in rejecting the misperception that a "sanctuary city" classification means our city will ever be a safe haven for violent criminals," Adams wrote Tuesday.

Adams vowed to work with federal officials "no matter who is president" to combat violent gangs and urged other elected leaders to do the same.

Is NYC a sanctuary city?

According to the city's Immigrant Affairs office, New York City is a "sanctuary city" with laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. However, these laws do not prevent deportations from occurring in the city.

Why is Adams testifying before Congress?

Who else is testifying?

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, David J. Bier, testified Wednesday.

Letters were sent to the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City, as all four cities have been identified as sanctuary jurisdictions. The chairman says these are "sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to fully cooperate with federal immigration enforcement."

Adams has confirmed to FOX 5 NY he will testify in Washington, D.C. on sanctuary cities.

It remains unclear what specific questions Adams will face during the hearing or whether he will show, but it comes amid a federal crackdown on undocumented immigrants in the city.

The other side:

DOJ sues New York over immigration policy

Last week, Attorny General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice filed charges against the state of New York and Governor Kathy Hochul for allegedly failing to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants.

Bondi cited New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Diver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license, as one of the reasons for the lawsuit.

The law also prevents certain federal agencies from accessing New York State's driver's license information.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops — it stops today," Bondi said at a press conference.

New York Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner Mark Schroeder is also named in the lawsuit.

Bondi said the move should be a warning to other states that sanctuary city laws will not be tolerated under the Trump administration.