Adams' lawyer files motion to dismiss, claims letter alleging 'quid pro quo' was leaked

The Brief New York City Mayor Eric Adams is currently facing an ongoing criminal case accusing him of bribery, which he strongly denies. On Tuesday, his attorney, Alex Spiro, filed a motion to dismiss the case, claiming a Feb. 12 letter from the former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, was leaked out of "desperation." He claims "prosecutorial misconduct," and that the letter supports the defense of a "meritless case" that should never have been pursued in the first place.



Spiro argues that the letter released on Feb. 12 by Danielle Sassoon, who resigned as Manhattan's U.S. Attorney after refusing to drop corruption charges against Adams, was leaked out of "desperation."

Mayor Eric Adams leaves Manhattan Federal Court with his lawyer Alex Spiro after pleading not guilty on multiple corruption charges Friday, September 27, 2024 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams for New York Daily News via Getty Images)

When asked about the recent motion on Good Day New York, Adams said he had full faith in his legal team.

"I've stated before, I've done nothing wrong," Adams insisted, claiming the justice system had been weaponized against him.

The Latest:

Last Friday, Judge Dale Ho adjourned the corruption trial and appointed counsel to advise him on how to handle the Justice Department’s request to drop charges against the mayor.

He claims that the letter supports the defense of a "meritless case" that should never have been pursued in the first place.

What's in the letter?

The letter, written by Sassoon, was addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In it, Sassoon explained her refusal to drop the corruption case against Adams and accused a Department of Justice official of political interference and unethical conduct.

Sassoon also accused the Department of Justice official who ordered the dismissal of playing politics and engaging in an unethical quid pro quo.

She says it was a dangerous precedent to dismiss the case for political reasons, calling it a reward for Adams' shifting positions on immigration and other policies.

"The February 12 letter was plastered across local and national news outlets and has dominated headlines. Influential leaders and politicians who initially championed the Mayor 2 are now insisting that he resign or that the governor remove him." — Alex Spiro, Attorney for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Her resignation marked a significant escalation in the ongoing standoff over the Trump administration’s influence on legal proceedings.

Alongside Sassoon, the acting chief, three deputy chiefs, and a deputy assistant attorney general in the criminal division also resigned.

Spiro criticized the letter, stating, "The leaked letter disclosed, among other things…[the] false accusation that Mayor Adams and his counsel had, in essence, offered a quid to the Department of Justice in exchange for the quo of dismissal."

The release of the letter, Spiro argued, triggered an "extraordinary flurry of leaked internal Justice Department correspondence," that he says influenced many people to call for Adams' resignation.

Spiro notes that the letter was widely covered by the media and generated "significant political fallout."

It remains to be seen whether the judge will acknowledge the motion to dismiss.