Here's the latest with NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is trapped in a precarious legal and political limbo.

As he awaits a judge’s decision on the request from President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to dismiss his criminal corruption case, Mayor Eric Adams is also contending with restrictions imposed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who has implemented oversight measures to monitor him and his administration.

Here’s a quick look at where Mayor Adams and New York City are heading as we approach next week:

Will Hochul remove Adams?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 24: New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks, joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams (R) and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, as she delivers remarks about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the H

Governor Kathy Hochul has decided not to immediately remove Adams from office, citing concerns that such a move would create "disruption and chaos".

Instead, she is implementing increased oversight of City Hall through new legislative measures aimed at reestablishing public trust.

Here's what she'll say she'll do.

Hochul outlined a series of actions she plans to take:

Establishing a new inspector general role at the state level, in direct communication with the NYC Department of Investigation (DOI), which monitors City Hall and municipal employees. Empowering the City Council and City Comptroller to take legal action against the federal government using independent lawyers, instead of relying on the city’s corporation counsel. Strengthening the role of the State Comptroller to increase oversight of the city’s financial transactions.

Additionally, the City Comptroller, City Council Speaker, and Public Advocate will be authorized to initiate legal proceedings as part of the expanded oversight efforts.

The plan, she says, will be in effect until the end of 2025, and is subject to renewal.

What's next for Adams?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams listens to a questions from reporters during a press conference at City Hall on December 12, 2024 in New York City. Mayor Adams spoke to members of the media after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming "b

U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho is still weighing the Justice Department's request to dismiss the criminal case against Adams, which includes charges of conspiracy, wire fraud soliciting illegal campaign contributions and soliciting and accepting a bribe.

Acting Deputy U.S. Attorney General Emil Bove argues that the Justice Department is simply exercising "prosecutorial discretion" based on a Trump executive order that aims to end the "weaponization of prosecutorial power."

He argues that dropping the case is necessary to ensure Adams can assist in the Republican president’s national security and immigration enforcement initiatives.

Adams has pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

When will the judge rule on Adams' case?

The judge did not set a timetable but indicated he’ll rule soon.

"It’s not in anyone’s interest here for this to drag on," Ho said as he wrapped up the 80-minute hearing on Wednesday. "But to exercise my discretion properly, I’m not going to shoot from the hip right here on the bench."