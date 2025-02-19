NYC Mayor Adams' corruption case fallout: How did we get here and what happens next
NEW YORK CITY - Back on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment accusing New York City Mayor Eric Adams of letting Turkish officials and businesspeople buy his influence with illegal campaign contributions and lavish overseas trips.
JUMP TO: REVERSE TIMELINE
Fast-forward months later to Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, when the mayor will face the federal judge who will decide whether to dismiss corruption charges against him. At the same time, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was weighing removing Adams from office following the resignation of four of his deputy mayors.
Timeline:
Here's a look at how we got to this point, and what comes next:
Reverse timeline: The Adams corruption case fallout
- Tuesday, June 24: New York City’s primary election day.
- Monday, April 21: Adams’ trial is scheduled to start in two months, though that now seems unlikely.
- Wednesday, March 26: If the mayor leaves office on or after this date, public advocate Jumaane Williams becomes mayor until a new mayor is voted on at the Nov. 4 general election. If Adams were to leave before March 26, Williams becomes mayor until a new mayor is elected in a special election held within about 80 days.
- Wednesday, Feb. 19: Adams will face the federal judge who will decide whether to dismiss corruption charges against him.
- Tuesday, Feb. 18: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was weighing removing Adams from office following the resignation of four of his deputy mayors.
- Monday, Feb. 17: Four of Adams’ top deputies announced their resignations.
- Friday, Feb. 14: The Justice Department formally asked a court to drop corruption charges against Adams.
- Thursday, Feb. 13: Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, and five high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned after she refused an order to drop corruption charges.
- Wednesday, Feb. 12: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she would "look into" why the corruption charges against Adams had not yet been dropped. That same day, Sassoon laid out her objections to dropping the case in an eight-page letter to the attorney general.
- Monday, Feb. 10: The Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors with SDNY to drop corruption charges against Adams and halt the ongoing investigation.
- Monday, Jan. 6: Federal prosecutors indicated that the investigation into Adams remained active and that they continued to "uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams."
- Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Donald Trump, president-elect at the time, said he’d consider pardoning the indicted mayor during a Mar-a-Lago press conference.
- Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024: Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment accusing Adams of letting Turkish officials and businesspeople buy his influence with illegal campaign contributions and lavish overseas trips.