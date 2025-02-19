Expand / Collapse search

NYC Mayor Adams' corruption case fallout: How did we get here and what happens next

Published  February 19, 2025 8:12am EST
Judge to consider DOJ motion to dismiss Adams case

The judge overseeing the federal corruption case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams is holding a hearing to decide whether to accept the Justice Department's dismissal of the charges. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the details.

    • Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment last year accusing Adams of letting Turkish officials and businesspeople buy his influence with illegal campaign contributions and lavish overseas trips.
    • Meanwhile, fast-forward to Wednesday, when the mayor will face the federal judge who will decide whether to dismiss corruption charges against him.
    • At the same time, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was weighing removing Adams from office following the resignation of four of his deputy mayors.

NEW YORK CITY - Back on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment accusing New York City Mayor Eric Adams of letting Turkish officials and businesspeople buy his influence with illegal campaign contributions and lavish overseas trips.

Fast-forward months later to Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, when the mayor will face the federal judge who will decide whether to dismiss corruption charges against him. At the same time, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was weighing removing Adams from office following the resignation of four of his deputy mayors.

Timeline:

Here's a look at how we got to this point, and what comes next:

Reverse timeline: The Adams corruption case fallout

  • Tuesday, June 24: New York City’s primary election day.
  • Monday, April 21: Adams’ trial is scheduled to start in two months, though that now seems unlikely.
  • Wednesday, March 26: If the mayor leaves office on or after this date, public advocate Jumaane Williams becomes mayor until a new mayor is voted on at the Nov. 4 general election. If Adams were to leave before March 26, Williams becomes mayor until a new mayor is elected in a special election held within about 80 days.

What happens if Adams resigns or is forced out?

NYC Mayor Eric Adams could either resign or be forced to step down from his post after being indicted following months of federal investigations surrounding his administration. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the possibilities.

  • Wednesday, Feb. 19: Adams will face the federal judge who will decide whether to dismiss corruption charges against him.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 18: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was weighing removing Adams from office following the resignation of four of his deputy mayors.

'Most damaging 30 seconds of mayoral television': David Birdsell weighs in on Adams

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday she is weighing removing New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office after four of his top deputies announced their resignations.

Manhattan US attorney resigns over Adams' case

Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor, Danielle Sassoon, and five high-ranking Justice Department officials resigned Thursday after she refused an order to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses has the details.

  • Wednesday, Feb. 12: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said she would "look into" why the corruption charges against Adams had not yet been dropped. That same day, Sassoon laid out her objections to dropping the case in an eight-page letter to the attorney general.
  • Monday, Feb. 10: The Justice Department ordered federal prosecutors with SDNY to drop corruption charges against Adams and halt the ongoing investigation.

Mayor Eric Adams indictment timeline: How did we get here?

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo details the timeline of the events that led to the DOJ's unprecedented decision to drop the corruption case against Mayor Adams.

  • Monday, Jan. 6: Federal prosecutors indicated that the investigation into Adams remained active and that they continued to "uncover additional criminal conduct by Adams."
  • Monday, Dec. 16, 2024: Donald Trump, president-elect at the time, said he’d consider pardoning the indicted mayor during a Mar-a-Lago press conference.

Trump on possible Eric Adams pardon, more

During a sweeping news conference Monday, President-elect Donald Trump answered a wide variety of reporters' questions, including on the drone mystery and a potential pardon for NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

  • Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024: Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment accusing Adams of letting Turkish officials and businesspeople buy his influence with illegal campaign contributions and lavish overseas trips.

    • This article includes reporting from the Southern District of New York, official state and city government websites, the Associated Press, THE CITY and the New York Times.
