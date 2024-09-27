Jumaane Williams reacts to Adams indictment, says charges are 'pretty egregious'

Jumaane Williams is New York City's elected public advocate and could be next in line for mayor if Eric Adams either resigns or is forced from his post after being indicted.

‘It’s a really sad time for the people of the city of New York," Williams told Good Day on Friday.

Though Williams has not publicly called for Adams to resign, he admits that his legal troubles have caused "chaos and confusion", calling the charges against Adams "pretty egregious."

Williams argues that while the principle of "innocent until proven guilty" is important, it does not address whether Adams can effectively lead while facing indictment.

"With all this happening, 'can you govern effectively?', 'can you help restore the trust that's being lost?'…my hope is that the mayor will ask himself those questions," Williams said.

He says that if Adams feels as though he can still govern, he should put out a plan for that sooner rather than later, adding, "the window is starting to close."

Williams says he's concerned by Adams' response, saying that "deflecting and trying to wave it away is not [a] plan."

He says that his job right now is "to make sure there's a continuity of government."

When asked if he was ready to be mayor, he said "I have always been prepared to do the job I applied for."

Who is Jumaane Williams?

Williams, 47, is a former city councilman (2010-2019), who has served as public advocate since 2019, giving him the power to investigate citizen complaints, sponsor legislation and use the bully pulpit of his office to push for change.

As the son of Grenadian immigrants, Williams prides himself as someone with a longstanding record of speaking out against the status quo.

He is often seen wearing a "Stay Woke" button and has gained a reputation as a progressive, being arrested multiple times for civil disobedience at protests, especially for immigration and police misconduct.

Jumaane Williams medical condition

In a campaign video he posted to kick off his 2021 campaign, Williams addressed his diagnosis at a young age of Tourette syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalizations.

Williams, speaking in a voiceover, said the diagnosis never defined him.

Williams' run for NY lieutenant governor, governor

In 2018, Williams unsuccessfully challenged Hochul in the Democratic race for lieutenant governor.

While Hochul was Cuomo's running mate and presented a united front with the then-governor, Williams said he would use the largely ceremonial role of lieutenant governor to serve as an independent voice and challenge Cuomo rather than serve as a rubber stamp.

Hochul defeated Williams by 7 percentage points. He won more votes than Hochul in Manhattan, Brooklyn and two counties elsewhere in the state but Hochul swept every other county.

Gov. Hochul on Jumaane Williams

In 2021, Williams joined the race for New York governor against Hochul and Letitia James, after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down over sexual harassment allegations.

At the time, Williams said "I’m usually pushing and tugging at someone who has the levers to get it done"…at some point, you have to stop looking to other folks and say, ‘I’m going to do the best I can for the people of the state.’ And for me, that’s running for governor now," he added.

Critics of Williams

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams speaks during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall on October 22, 2021 in Downtown Brooklyn in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/G Expand

Williams has been criticized in past political campaigns, including his 2018 race against Hochul, for his 2013 comments saying he was personally opposed to abortion. Williams later said he supported a woman’s right to access an abortion, saying, "that’s what choice is about."

"You can have whatever belief you want but government has to make sure that women have the right to safe, legal, affordable abortions and those are under attack right now," he told the AP.

What is a public advocate? What is the salary?

The public advocate is next in line to the mayor but otherwise has little actual power. The job comes with a $165,000 salary, a staff, and a $3 million budget.

If Adams were to leave office, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams would take over, and a special election would be held to choose a new mayor.

Williams would then have three days to set a date for a special election. The election would have to be the first Tuesday, 80 days after the seat was left vacant.

If Williams were somehow unable to act as mayor, then Brad Lander, the city's comptroller (who is running against Mayor Adams in 2025), would be next in line.

If a new mayor replaced Adams through a special election, their term would be brief, as mayoral primaries are set for June 2025, with the election in November 2025.

Williams and whoever wins the special election would still be eligible to run.

Only two New York City mayors have resigned in history: Jimmy Walker in 1932 and William O'Dwyer in 1950.