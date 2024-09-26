Feds to give update on NYC Mayor Adams' indictment: WATCH LIVE

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted by a grand jury on federal criminal charges, according to two sources familiar with the matter and multiple reports. Here's everything we know as we track live updates:

Adams is accused of accepting illegal campaign donations among other charges in a sweeping indictment unsealed by federal officials Thursday. The charges come amid a wave of raids, subpoenas and high-level resignations surrounding the Democratic mayor's administration. A lawyer for Adams says federal agents seized the mayor's phone during a search at Gracie Mansion. Adams has denied any wrongdoing, claiming he had been made a "target" in a case "based on lies."



In a press conference held on Thursday morning with his allies, Adams proclaimed his innocence and said he will stay on the job.

The mayor was met by hecklers with bullhorns who were loudly booing and drowning out the microphones.

"Your policies are anti-Black. You are a disgrace to all Black people in this city," a demonstrator with a megaphone yelled before Adams spoke."You hurt our schools. Our streets are dirty. Our children are [harassed] by the police," he continued.

- 11:15 Michael Stallone

Eric Adams indictment unsealed

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is accused of accepting illegal campaign donations among other charges in a sweeping indictment unsealed by federal officials Thursday.

Investigators allege that "Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him."

Here are the charges:

Count 1: Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Federal Program Bribery, and to Receive Campaign Contributions By Foreign Nationals

Count 2: Wire Fraud

Count 3: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 4: Solicitation of a Contribution by a Foreign National

Count 5: Bribery

- 10:50, Michael Stallone

A look at some of the key players who have been investigated before Adams' indictment

- 10:40, Alex Meier

A press conference will be held at 11:30 by Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, to "announce significant public corruption charges."

Mayor Eric Adams holds an in-person media availability along with members of his staff at City Hall on July 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Expand

Sources tell FOX 5 NY the charges could be related to the probe into whether Adams accepted illegal campaign donations from the Turkish government.

-10:00 a.m., Michael Stallone

A lawyer for Adams says federal agents seized the mayor's phone during a search on Thursday morning at Gracie Mansion.

Federal agents search Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York City, on September 26, 2024, after Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal criminal charges. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

A statement from Alex Spiro, the lawyer for Mayor Adams, reads: "Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams phone (again). He has not been arrested and looks forward to his day in court. They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in."

-9:15 a.m., Michael Stallone

A prisoner transport vehicle was seen leaving Gracie Mansion.

According to FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses, the vehicle "has a cage separating the front and back seats." Moses said he couldn’t see anyone inside.

A black SUV with a federal law enforcement officers' placard on the dashboard first arrived outside Gracie Mansion early Thursday morning.

Moses said several officers got out and walked up the driveway and into Gracie Mansion.

-8:30 a.m., Michael Stallone and Robert Moses

What we know about the investigation

Adams is connected to at least four federal investigations. Still, this indictment could be tied to the probe into whether Adams accepted illegal campaign donations from the Turkish government, sources tell FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay.

According to the news organization THE CITY, prosecutors are charging him with acting as an unregistered foreign agent because they believe he took actions as mayor after receiving donations from foreign sources.

Prosecutors have been looking into whether he pressured the fire department to fast-track approvals for the Turkish Embassy on the East Side. Prosecutors have also been probing whether he accepted expensive upgrades on Turkish Airlines, which is partially owned by that country's government.

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target — and a target I became." — Mayor Adams

Brianna Suggs, the mayor's former chief fundraiser whose home the FBI raided last year and Winnie Greco, his current director of Asian affairs, whose home the feds raided earlier this year, will also appear in the indictment, according to the post – but it's unclear if they will be charged.

FOX 5 NY also learned this week that federal investigators believe other countries may be involved in this potential scheme, including Israel, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Qatar and China.

-7:10 a.m., Michael Stallone

‘I will fight these injustices’

Meanwhile, in a speech recorded at his official residence, Adams said he would remain in office, describing any charges he may face as "entirely false, based on lies."

"I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target — and a target I became," Adams said. "I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit."

Federal investigators had seized Adams' electronic devices nearly a year ago as part of an investigation focused, at least partly, on campaign contributions and Adams' interactions with the Turkish government. Because the charges were sealed, it was unknown whether they dealt with those same matters.

The indictment was first reported by The New York Times.

"Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation." — Gov. Hochul spokesperson, Avi Small

In the last two weeks alone, the leaders he appointed to oversee the country's largest police force and largest schools system announced their resignations.

Adams is the first mayor in New York City history to be indicted while in office. If he were to resign, he would be replaced by the city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, who would then schedule a special election.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office. Hochul spokesperson, Avi Small, issued a statement late Wednesday that said "Governor Hochul is aware of these concerning news reports and is monitoring the situation. It would be premature to comment further until the matter is confirmed by law enforcement."

The indictment comes against the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly, which has brought dozens of world leaders to New York, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Tracking the federal investigations

The federal investigations into the Adams administration first emerged publicly on Nov. 2, 2023, when FBI agents conducted an early morning raid on the Brooklyn home of his chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs.

At the time, Adams insisted he followed the law and said he would be "shocked" if anyone on his campaign had acted illegally. Days later, FBI agents seized the mayor’s phones and iPad as he was leaving an event in Manhattan.

Then on Sept. 4, federal investigators seized electronic devices from the city’s police commissioner, schools chancellor, deputy mayor of public safety, first deputy mayor and other trusted confidantes of Adams both in and out of City Hall.

Federal prosecutors declined to discuss the investigations, but people familiar with elements of the cases described multiple, separate inquiries involving senior Adams aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling of the police and fire departments.

A week after the searches, the city's police commissioner, Edward Caban, announced his resignation. About two weeks later, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced he would retire at the end of the year.

Adams himself insisted he would keep doing the city’s business and allow the investigations to run their course.

Over the summer, federal prosecutors subpoenaed Adams, his campaign arm and City Hall, requesting information about the mayor’s schedule, his overseas travel and potential connections to the Turkish government.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Mayor Eric Adams holds an in-person media availability along with members of his staff at City Hall on July 30, 2024 in New York City. NYC Comptroller Brad Lander announced he will also challenge Adams in the 2025 primar Expand

When agents seized electronic devices from Caban, the former police commissioner, in early September, they also visited his twin brother, James Caban, a former police officer who runs a nightlife consulting business.

In his speech Wednesday night, Adams appeared to cite that search as proof of overreach by federal investigators.

AOC calls for Mayor Adams to resign

Hours before the charges were announced, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Adams to resign, the first nationally prominent Democrat to do so. Adams reacted with scorn, dismissing Ocasio-Cortez as self-righteous.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.