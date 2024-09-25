Who has resigned from NYC Mayor Adams' administration?

David Banks, the head of NYC's public schools system, said on Tuesday that he will step down at the end of the calendar year, becoming the latest high-ranking departure from New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration amid escalating federal criminal investigations.

Banks’ announcement comes as Adams is already contending with several other high-profile departures.

In recent weeks the investigations produced a drumbeat of subpoenas, raids and whiplash-inducing developments for the first-term Democrat.

Federal investigators visited over a dozen members of his administration, taking devices from the police commissioner (who then resigned), the head of the public schools and other trusted confidantes both in and out of City Hall.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban stepped down from his post following a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Adams confirmed he received Caban's resignation letter in a press conference back on Thursday, Sept. 12.

It came days after federal agents seized the cellphones of the head of the police department and at least three other high-ranking mayoral deputies.

FOX 5's Morgan McKay said federal investigators were reportedly looking into whether his twin brother, James, sold police protection to nightclubs and restaurants in the city.

He also allegedly had police protection and had been chauffeured in and around the city since his brother became the commissioner.

A few days later, on Saturday, Sept. 15, Adams' chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, resigned. Since July 2023, Zornberg had been the lead attorney for both the mayor and City Hall.

"I am deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve the city, and I strongly support the work he has done and continues to do for New Yorkers," Zornberg said in a statement.

Zornberg had advised Adams and other city officials on legal strategy for over a year and often parried legal questions from the press on his behalf. She was not his personal lawyer.

This past Monday, the Health Commissioner of New York City, Dr. Ashwi Vasan, submitted his resignation and will leave his position by the end of this year.

Vasan has led the health department since 2022.

The head of New York City’s public schools system, David Banks, said Tuesday he will step down at the end of the calendar year.

In a retirement letter shared with The Associated Press, Banks said he informed the mayor this summer of his plan to step down "after ensuring the school year got off to a good start."

A former teacher, principal and founder of a network of all-boys public schools, Banks has led the city’s public school system, the nation's largest, since Adams took office in 2022.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.