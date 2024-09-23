Expand / Collapse search

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan to resign

By
Published  September 23, 2024 3:41pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

NYC health commissioner interview

Fox 5's Lori Stokes speaks to Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the health commissioner of New York City.

NEW YORK - The Health Commissioner of New York City, Dr. Ashwi Vasan, has submitted his resignation and will leave his position by the end of this year.

Vasan has led the health department since 2022.

Vasan's resignation comes amid recent resignations from New York City officials, including former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and Mayor Eric Adams's Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg, as the Adams administration deals with multiple federal investigations.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigns

New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban has resigned. He made the announcement Thursday, just over a week after his phone was seized as part of a federal investigation. People familiar with the matter say Caban was one of several high-ranking city officials whose electronic devices were seized last week by federal investigators. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

"I want to thank Dr. Vasan for his service to New York City since the start of our administration. His expertise as a mental health expert, coupled with his training as a public health professional, have proven indispensable to our city over the past two-and-a-half years as we’ve handled rising COVID rates, Mpox outbreaks, and a mental health crisis both on our streets and in our schools," said Mayor Adams in a statement.

"We are a healthier city for his tenure and thank him and his family for their service to the city. I look forward to working with Dr. Vasan through the end of the year for a smooth transition," said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information. 