NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan to resign

The Health Commissioner of New York City, Dr. Ashwi Vasan, has submitted his resignation and will leave his position by the end of this year.

Vasan has led the health department since 2022.

Vasan's resignation comes amid recent resignations from New York City officials, including former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and Mayor Eric Adams's Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg, as the Adams administration deals with multiple federal investigations.

"I want to thank Dr. Vasan for his service to New York City since the start of our administration. His expertise as a mental health expert, coupled with his training as a public health professional, have proven indispensable to our city over the past two-and-a-half years as we’ve handled rising COVID rates, Mpox outbreaks, and a mental health crisis both on our streets and in our schools," said Mayor Adams in a statement.

"We are a healthier city for his tenure and thank him and his family for their service to the city. I look forward to working with Dr. Vasan through the end of the year for a smooth transition," said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom.

