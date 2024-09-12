NYPD Commissioner Caban to resign amid federal probe, sources say

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban is expected to step down from his post following a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, a source familiar with the matter tells FOX 5.

This comes days after federal agents seized the cellphones of the head of the police department and at least three other high-ranking mayoral deputies.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams deflected questions on whether he planned to remove the police commissioner, amid a series of news reports claiming Caban was under pressure to resign.

"I have the utmost confidence in the New York City Police Department," Adams said while quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He also noted that if there were any changes, that his administration would announce them.

Mayor Adams is expected to make an announcement at some point Thursday on the next steps following the news.

FOX 5's Morgan McKay says that federal investigators were reportedly looking into whether his twin brother James Caban, sold police protection to nightclubs and restaurants in the city.

He also allegedly had police protection and was chauffeured in and around the city since his brother Edward became the commissioner.

If Caban resigns, Mayor Eric Adams will have appointed three police commissioners in less than three years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Who Edward Caban?

A law enforcement source confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that several NYPD executives, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, were asked to turn over their phones immediately to investigators at the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Investigators will also reportedly be looking into emails within the departments as well.

DCPI told FOX 5 that it is "aware of an investigation" and that the department is fully cooperating in the investigation.

Caban was appointed the 46th commissioner of the New York City Police Department in July of 2023.

He is the first Latino NYPD commissioner.

Caban has over 30 years of experience in the department, starting as a police officer patrolling in the South Bronx, climbing the ranks – working his way up to sergeant and, eventually, inspector.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.