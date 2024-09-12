Who is Thomas Donlon? Adams names interim NYPD police commissioner

New York City Mayor Eric Adams named Thomas Donlon as interim police commissioner following Edward Caban's resignation.

"I’m taking immediate action in appointing Tom Donlon as interim police commissioner," Adams said during a press conference.

Adams confirmed that he received Caban's resignation letter in a press conference.

This comes days after federal agents seized the cellphones of the head of the police department and at least three other high-ranking mayoral deputies.

Who is Thomas Donlon?

Donlon served as the New York Director of the Office of Homeland Security, and he worked with a joint terrorism task force.

He was also a co-case agent in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing investigation.

Donlon also served as Supervisory Special Agent in the Violent Crime Major Offenders Section for the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force at the FBI headquarters.

Donlon has also handled numerous federal violations, including foreign counterintelligence, civil rights, bank fraud and embezzlement and numerous criminal violations.

