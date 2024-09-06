NYC Mayor Adams responds to FBI raids: Who are the top aides in question?

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he's abiding by the law amid FBI raids on at least four of his aides.

"I have been clear that my message throughout my public life is to follow the law," he told FOX 5 on Thursday.

The raids signal increased scrutiny around Adams’s administration, his campaign, and the first-term Democrat himself.

The raids also highlight a previous federal corruption probe into Adams and his campaign fundraising, though sources say they’re unrelated.

Adams says his office intends to allow the investigation to play out, "we're going to comply with whatever inquiry and whatever we have to submit," he told FOX 5.

Who is being looked into?

The officials under scrutiny include First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright; Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety; his brother David Banks, the city’s schools chancellor; and Timothy Pearson, a mayoral adviser and former high-ranking according to the NYPD.

First reported by THE CITY, the homes of Deputy Mayor Wright and Philip Banks were raided on Wednesday.

Federal investigators have also seized devices from the home of Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

Who is First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright?

BROOKLYN BOROUGH HALL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/12/20: Sheena Wright incoming deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives speaks during Mayor-elect Eric Adams unveiling his deputies at Brooklyn Borough Hall. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRo Expand

Wright is the fiancé of NYC School's Chancellor David Banks, who is Phil Banks’ brother, all of whom were appointed by Adams.

FBI agents arrived at Wright's Hamilton Heights townhouse around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, seizing laptops and phones from her and the school chancellor.

Wright has served in the Adams administration since Jan. 2022, first as deputy mayor of strategic initiatives and, since Jan. 2023, as first deputy mayor.

She previously served as the president and CEO of United Way of New York City and president and CEO of Abyssinian Development Corporation.

Who is Chancellor David Banks?

David Banks, Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

NYC schools Chancellor David Banks had his phone seized after authorities raided his Harlem home on Wednesday.

Banks, shares a home with Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor.

Chancellor Banks was scheduled to make a media appearance on FOX 5 on Wednesday, but abruptly canceled without reason.

He declined to comment as he left an event Thursday at a New York City school. "Today is the first day of school. It is all about the kids. If there’s any other comments that will be made, it will be happening tomorrow," David Banks told FOX 5.

Banks was appointed Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education in 2022.

Banks, a Crown Heights native, began his career in 1986 as a teacher at PS 167 in Crown Heights. In 2004, he founded the Eagle Academy, a network of district schools that serve low-income Black and Latino boys in grades six through twelve.

Who is Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III?

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 14: Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III (Center) holds a press briefing on public safety with NYPD Chief of Patrol Services John Chell (Left), New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda (Right) and New York City Expand

Before serving as Deputy Mayor for Public Safety, Philip Banks was Chief of Department for the NYPD.

When he was appointed to the position, he said, "I thank Mayor Adams for appointing me as Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. The fact that he is restoring this position in his administration speaks volumes about how dedicated he is to tackling the real public safety crisis on our streets."

Philip is also the brother of Chancellor David Banks.

Who is Tim Pearson?

Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of the city of New York on Jan. 1, 2022. Timothy Pearson is seen behind the mayor's right shoulder at the ceremony. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

According to reports, Tim Pearson, a top aide to Adams, was also told to turn over his phones to officials.

In July, Adams stood by Pearson, a top adviser and longtime friend who faced allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues and retaliated against those who raised alarm over the alleged misconduct (AP).

Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety, is currently facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexually harassing female employees , and a separate investigation for his role in a brawl at a shelter for homeless migrants.

Adams described Pearson as a "good friend" and said his role in the administration had not changed as a result of the allegations.

Who is NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban?

New York Police Department Commissioner Edward Caban speaks during the first quarter crime briefing press conference Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Manhattan, New York City. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A law enforcement source confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that several NYPD executives, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, were asked to turn over their phones immediately to investigators at the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

Investigators will also reportedly be looking into emails within the departments as well.

DCPI told FOX 5 that it is "aware of an investigation" and that the department is fully cooperating in the investigation.

Caban was appointed the 46th commissioner of the New York City Police Department in July of 2023.

He is the first Latino NYPD commissioner.

Caban has over 30 years of experience in the department, starting as a police officer patrolling in the South Bronx, climbing the ranks – working his way up to sergeant and, eventually, inspector.

In a statement from City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg, she said: "Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation. As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law."