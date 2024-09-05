FBI raids homes of 2 top NYC officials closely connected to Mayor Adams

The homes of two top officials close to NYC Mayor Eric Adams were raided by the FBI Wednesday, sources have confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Morgan McKay.

First reported by THE CITY, FBI agents raided the homes of two top NYC officials – First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III.

Agents arrived at Wright's Hamilton Heights townhouse around 5 a.m., while simultaneously raiding Banks' single-family home in Hollis, reports show.

Wright is the fiancé of Chancellor David Banks, who is Phil Banks’ brother and was appointed schools chancellor by Adams.

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III

Chancellor Banks was scheduled to make a media appearance on FOX 5 NY, but abruptly canceled without reason.

The reason for the raids are unclear at this time. THE CITY reports that a source said the cell phones and laptop of Wright and Banks were taken.

According to one source familiar, the investigation might not be connected to the federal corruption investigation surrounding Adams and his campaign fundraising.

In a statement from City Hall Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg, she said: "Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation. As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law."

Last November, the FBI raided the Brooklyn home of Adams' campaign fundraising chief Brianna Suggs.

A copy of the search warrant - the paper says it shows the FBI appears to be looking into whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government and a Brooklyn construction company to funnel money into the Mayor's campaign coffers.

Adams, his campaign and City Hall have been subpoenaed as part of this investigation. Adams had his phone seized as well by the FBI.

In July, six people were charged in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public funds to Adams’ campaign months before his election.

Adams has denied any wrongdoing and federal authorities have not directly named him in any of the investigations.