NYC Mayor Eric Adams' chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, resigns

NYC Mayor Eric Adams' chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, resigned on Saturday.

Since July 2023, Zornberg has been the lead attorney for both the mayor and City Hall.

"I am deeply grateful to Mayor Adams for giving me the opportunity to serve the city, and I strongly support the work he has done and continues to do for New Yorkers," Zornberg said in a statement.

Her resignation comes days after former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigned from his post amid a federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. Tom Donlon, a prominent former FBI and counter-terrorism official, has been named interim police commissioner.

Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether his twin brother James Caban sold police protection to nightclubs and restaurants in the city.

He also allegedly had police protection and was chauffeured in and around the city since his brother Edward became the commissioner.

Other city officials under scrutiny reportedly include First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright; Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety; his brother David Banks, the city’s schools chancellor; and Timothy Pearson, a mayoral adviser and former high-ranking official with the NYPD.

According to The New York Times, Deputy Mayor Banks is part of an FBI bribery investigation.