Federal bribery inquiry looks at firm linked to brother of Adams' admin officials: report

Federal agents are reportedly investigating a possible bribery scheme involving contracts in New York City and a consulting firm run by the brother of two top officials in Mayor Eric Adams' administration, according to the New York Times.

Last week, prosecutors seized the phones of the schools chancellor and the deputy mayor for public safety and a consultant, as they believed they might have evidence of bribery and other crimes like fraud and violations of the Travel Act.

This investigation is not linked to the federal corruption inquiry that involves NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and his brother, whose phones were also seized.

This is just the latest investigation targeting members of the Adams administration in recent weeks, including one looking into the mayor's campaign fundraising.

All three investigations are being overseen by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.

So far, no-one has been charged with wrongdoing and no charges have been filed.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.